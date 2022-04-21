Pancake Day is back and ready for its debut at Roma Lodge

Volunteer John Hewitt flips pancakes on a rotating jumbo-sized griddle in 2018 during the 64th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day at Festival Hall in Racine. The Racine-area spring tradition is moving this year to Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant.
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo
Dressed in a pancake costume, Jack Aiello greets patrons arriving at Festival Hall in Racine in 2017 for Pancake Day, a fundraiser that was organized for more than 60 years by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine. The Racine-area spring tradition is moving this year to Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant.
Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo
Patrons enjoy their pancake breakfasts during the Pancake Day event at Festival Hall in Racine in 2018, which turned out to be the final year of the event before the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine disbanded. The Racine-area spring tradition is moving this year to Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant.
Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo
Working one of the rotating jumbo griddles at Pancake Day in 2019 are, from left, Dave Silvani, Vince Morelli, Jim Silvani and Jon Morelli.
Bill Pucci, a Roma Lodge board member serving as Pancake Day chairman, said he and other volunteers have been working for months to organize the popular community event.
They have gotten a helping hand from a few former Kiwanians and have acquired the jumbo-sized rotating burners the Kiwanis Club deployed each year to produce pancakes en masse.
With 350 members, Pucci is confident his Italian-American organization can replicate the event that the community remembers.
“We have the manpower and the space,” he said. “I’m just excited that we’re pulling it off.”
Roma Lodge is getting assistance, too, from the Vittoria Colonna Lodge, an organization of Italian-American women who meet at Roma Lodge.
Vicki Christensen, past president of the Vittoria Colonna Lodge, said her members have agreed to help with collecting tickets, serving pancakes, cleaning tables and more.
The group includes about 155 women.
Christensen said she is excited to see Pancake Day coming to the Roma Lodge. The women of Vittoria Colonna work closely with the men, and they are eager to help, she said.
“It’s quite an undertaking,” she said. “It’s very important to support both the Roma Lodge and the community.”
Supporting nonprofits
Just as with the Kiwanians, proceeds from Pancake Day will be used to support nonprofits in the Racine area, to be determined later.
The traditional breakfast, available all day, will include pancakes, sausages, juice and coffee. Organizers also will present live musical performances starting at 7 a.m.
For the first time, the event will also include alcoholic beverages. Roma Lodge will have its bar open, and patrons will be able to purchase bloody marys, mimosas and other adult beverages.
Pucci said organizers believe offering cocktails will be a crowd-pleaser.
“It’s Wisconsin. People love their bloody marys,” he said. “We thought it’d be a nice touch.”
The event is taking place one week earlier than usual — and will remain on the final Saturday of April in future years — so as not to conflict with weddings and other activities happening at Roma Lodge on the first Saturday in May.
Under the Kiwanis Club, Pancake Day drew as many as 10,000 people in its heyday. The biggest turnout in recent years occurred in 2013 when the Kiwanians served 6,400 breakfasts.
In 2019, before the COVID pandemic struck, the Roma Lodge group joined with the Kiwanians and worked together for one last event at Festival Hall, before the transition to Roma Lodge was to become complete. That year saw about 3,500 people turn out for the event.
Pucci said he is hoping to attract about 5,000 people this year for the event’s debut at Roma Lodge.
Organizers are working hard to introduce new features while still maintaining the traditions that have made Pancake Day a local favorite. Most of all, patrons will find that the pancake breakfast is as delicious as always.
“You know, we’re Italians. Food is part of our culture,” Pucci said. “Cooking good food is something we don’t compromise with.”
In Photos: Kiwanis Pancake Day through the years
1956 advertisement
Handing out samples, 1960s
Serving, 1960s
Taking a break, 1960s
Pancake machines, 1960s
1960s sausage crew
1960s serving line
Clearing tables, 1960s
1960s batter crew
Flipping pancakes in 1968
Pancake machines, 1970s
Pancake machines, 1979
Long line in 1982
Crowd in Memorial Hall in 1983
Kids enjoy pancakes in 1985
Serving line in 1985
Pancake machines, 1988
Kitchen crew and Miss Racine, 1996
A big crowd in 1988
Flipping action
Father and son
A long line
Crowd, 2001
Seconds, 2001
Smiling faces
Ms. Pancake
A long line for pancakes
Pancake flying high
Flipping those pancakes
Seconds machine
Jim Jude at work
Ready to feast
Flipping for Pancake Day
Pancakes fit for royalty
Flipping for Pancake Day
Around To Help
If you go
What: Pancake Day
When: 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant
Cost: Tickets are $8 in advance at vendors throughout Racine, or $10 at the door. There is no charge for children age 4 and younger.
Details: This is an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage links and beverage.
Entertainment: Live music throughout the day will showcase local talent volunteering their time: Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, 7 a.m.; Eric Carlson, 8 a.m.; Rocky Rose, 9 a.m.; Corporate Downsizing Quartet, 10 a.m.; Mark Paffrath, 11 a.m.; Gary Ricchio Trio, noon; Mike Bishop (Elvis entertainer), 1 p.m.; and Kiwanis Youth Symphony, 2 p.m.
Note: Proceeds from this fundraiser will go back into the community, with an emphasis on programs for young people.
