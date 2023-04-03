MOUNT PLEASANT — The 67th annual Pancake Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The Kiwanis entrusted this long-time Racine tradition to the Roma Lodge in 2019. Roma Lodge will offer all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage, coffee, and juice or milk.

Local live entertainment will be performed throughout the day. The lineup:

Eric Carlson, 7-7:45 a.m.

Rocky Rose/Montessori School, 8-8:45 a.m.

Elvis impersonator, 9-9:45 a.m.

Daniel and His 3 A.M. Saints, 10-10:45 a.m.

Would You Kindly, 11-11:45 a.m.

Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers, noon-12:45 p.m.

Ghost In Color, 1-1:45 p.m.

Mark Paffrath, 2-2:45 p.m.

The Montessori Craft Fair will also be on-site.

Pancake Day tickets are available in advance for $8 online and $10 at the door. Go to bit.ly/3KvoFd6.