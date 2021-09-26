Palou makes history in Long Beach

It was the opener of the seven-race Xfinity Series playoffs and Allgaier, who started the race ranked third, could have used the win to strengthen his championship chances. Instead, the victory went to his JR Motorsports teammate.

It was tough, me and Justin have raced a lot this year and most of them he’s gotten the better of me,” Berry said. “It’s cool we were able to get one.”

The victory didn’t carry the same weight for Berry, who is running a partial schedule this year for JRM. But he earned his first career win.

Golf

Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji on Sunday in the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship. in Rogers, Ark.

Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final-round 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under. She three-putted the par-5 18th hole after reaching the green in two, having to make a 3-footer for par after rolling her first putt 15 feet past the hole.

Lee, one shot back in the same group, ripped a long drive down the center, but went with a 5-iron from 196 yards that finished well short of the elevated green. Her pitch shot up the hill left her about 16 feet for birdie and that failed to drop.