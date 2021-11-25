Pair of vehicle accidents injure 20

Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over Thursday on an icy road in Eau Pleine in central Wisconsin. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on US Highway 10, about half a mile east of the town of Eau Pleine.
- In Little Black, nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin Wednesday when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at “highway speeds,” authorities said. Ten people were in the buggy as it headed north on a county road.
The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle is being held in the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and inattentive driving.