Paintings by Greg Helding on display at gallery

RACINE — Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., will welcome Greg Helding as its guest artist during a reception from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, during First Fridays. The gallery opens at 11 a.m.

Helding is a local artist whose work has been displayed in various galleries throughout his painting career. After many classes from drawing to painting, he chose pastels as his first serious medium. After acquiring his own studio, Helding was able to move into different mediums including encaustic, finally establishing himself as an accomplished oil painter. He studied under oil painter John Parsons.

Helding's contemporary paintings are stylized works of art featuring various subjects and shapes. In his exhibit, visitors will see brilliant color, a driving force in his work and equally as important to him as subject matter and composition.