SAN DIEGO —Logan Allen was brilliant for seven scoreless innings in his major league debut, helping the Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Tuesday night. Francisco Mejia hit a two-run home run and Manny Machado added an RBI double.
When closer Kirby Yates came out of the bullpen in the ninth, "I just like stood up on the bench and just did a full 360 and it was like, 'Wow, I'm in the big leagues,'" Allen said. "It was awesome."
Allen (1-0) held Milwaukee to three hits while striking out five and walking two. After being bailed out by a double play in the sixth, Allen struck out the side in his last inning and pumped his fist as he walked off the mound.
Allen was acquired with three other players from Boston for closer Craig Kimbrel on Nov. 13, 2015.
Allen, 22, was backed by three double plays as well as another dazzling play by rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis gloved Lorenzo Cain's grounder with two outs in the third, spun and threw to first. Cain originally was called safe, but the Padres challenged and it was overturned after video review showed the throw beat the runner. Allen pumped his fist after the play, and was disappointed when Cain was originally ruled safe.
Allen also got his first hit, a single to right in the two-run fifth. He eventually scored on a throwing error by third baseman Mike Moustakas. Machado followed with an RBI ground-rule double to right-center.
The Brewers scored a run without the benefit of a hit off Trey Wingenter in the eighth, on a walk by Jesus Aguilar, two groundouts and a wild pitch. Yates finished the combined four-hitter when he pitched the ninth for his 26th save, most in the big leagues. He tied Heath Bell (2011) for the most saves by a Padres closer before the All-Star break.
Mejia, recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday, homered to right-center off Brandon Woodruff with one out in the sixth. It was his first. Mejia caught Allen in the minors.
"That's the one pitch I want back," said Woodruff (8-2), who allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, struck out six and walked one. "I literally think I could have thrown it anywhere besides right there. I tried to go a little bit higher than high and I just pulled it right down into his wheelhouse and he did a good job on it."
Manager Craig Counsell said the double plays hurt. "Every rally was kind of squashed by that. We just didn't get enough going against them. He did a nice job. He pitched very well. It was more than I expected. It was standard as far as just he mixed up his pitches and threw strikes. We didn't put enough pressure in general. He just had a good arm and a good night."
