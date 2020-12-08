 Skip to main content
Packy hosts free virtual holiday show
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot, will host “Packy’s Holiday Special” virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Packy and his friends will be using Zoom to help create an online show full of laughter and jokes through a reader’s theater performance of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The beloved story of the green grouch who learns the true meaning of the holiday season, the premiere performance will be live streamed through Facebook at no charge. However, donations will be accepted to support the Racine Children’s Theatre and Racine Theatre Guild. The final performance will also be available on YouTube Dec. 22-31.

The cast includes Saniah Carter, Bree Cuthbertson, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Ben Johnson, Julian Mayfield, Anika Pachniak, Alaina Prochniak, Loghan Simonsen, Ryan Simonsen, Leah Starks, Marianna Wood and Paolo Wood.

For more information, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

