Packy hosts free virtual holiday show

RACINE — Packy, the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot, will host “Packy’s Holiday Special” virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Packy and his friends will be using Zoom to help create an online show full of laughter and jokes through a reader’s theater performance of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The beloved story of the green grouch who learns the true meaning of the holiday season, the premiere performance will be live streamed through Facebook at no charge. However, donations will be accepted to support the Racine Children’s Theatre and Racine Theatre Guild. The final performance will also be available on YouTube Dec. 22-31.
The cast includes Saniah Carter, Bree Cuthbertson, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Ben Johnson, Julian Mayfield, Anika Pachniak, Alaina Prochniak, Loghan Simonsen, Ryan Simonsen, Leah Starks, Marianna Wood and Paolo Wood.
For more information, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights open through Dec. 31
-
Area zoos celebrating the holiday season
-
Downtown Racine to host third annual Kris Kringle Tour
- 26 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!