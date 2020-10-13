Packers: Zero-sum game? Packers’ ability to avoid turnovers has helped fuel 4-0 start

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur hasn’t seen anything quite like this. Unless those nearly-impossible-to-find stats from the Green Bay Packers head coach’s early 2000s professional playing days with the Omaha Beef and the Billings Outlaws contain a level of turnover avoidance not normally seen in low-level indoor football leagues.
From his college quarterbacking days at Saginaw Valley State, to his collegiate coaching gigs at Central Michigan, Northern Michigan and Ashland (Ohio), to his stops as an NFL assistant with the Houston Texans, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, LaFleur hasn’t been part of an offense that has protected the football as well as his Packers have so far this season.
To be sure, the Packers offense has done a lot of things well during the team’s 4-0 start. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put up numbers that look a lot like his 2011 and 2014 NFL MVP numbers (70.5% completion rate, 13 touchdowns, zero interceptions, 128.5 passer rating). The Packers lead the NFL after four weeks in scoring (38 points per game), rank second in total offense (445.5 yards per game), rank first in yards per play (6.8) and are first in time of possession (34 minutes, 20 seconds per game).
But as much as anything, the Packers’ remarkable ability to not turn the ball over has allowed their offense to flourish.
“I think that's a big reason why we're sitting where we are right now,” LaFleur said before players were given a few days off – albeit with mandatory daily COVID-19 testing at team headquarters each day – for the bye. “We've got to continue to do that because I think a lot of teams, especially in this league, you see a lot of defenses that put a lot of emphasis on attacking the football. We're going to play some really good defenses moving forward, so we've got to continue to be mindful of that and understand that each week has its own challenges. We've just got to be great in that regard."
They sure have been so far. The current streak marks just the second time in team history that the Packers have scored 30 or more points with no turnovers in four straight games. (The other was in 2016, during Rodgers’ infamous run-the-table winning streak.) According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only team in NFL history to go more than four games without a single turnover is the 2010 New England Patriots, who went seven games in a row without coughing the ball up.
Last year’s New Orleans Saints set the NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season with eight, and the Packers tied their single-season franchise low of 13 last season in LaFleur’s first year as coach. The record was set first by the 2014 team, when Rodgers threw five interceptions en route to his second MVP.
Asked if there is anything about his offensive scheme that makes the Packers less susceptible to turnovers, given how last year’s ball security has carried over into this season, LaFleur said no. Instead, he pointed to the commitment the coaches and players have made to protecting the ball – even though it’s one that the other 31 teams surely make each year, too.
“Guys are pretty mindful of it,” LaFleur said. “Certainly there is a fine line when you talk about it, because you still want your quarterback to be aggressive, especially in the pass game down the field. And he’s shown that, so that is awesome when you have a guy that knows when to cut it loose and we certainly have that in Aaron. But it takes everyone being mindful of that ball security. Obviously, anybody that touches the ball has got to hold that ball high and tight. So, our guys take it to heart and they've done an outstanding job with that.”
Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, after rapping his knuckles on his desk and commanding everyone on his Zoom call to do the same: “It has to be a primary focus on everybody in the building, anybody that works here. Everybody has to preach it. Every time somebody has the ball (in practice), you have to make sure that they're feeling somebody potentially trying to punch it out or just anything that can cause you to just grip it a little bit tighter.
“We want them to always be over-cautious on that because it is the No. 1 statistic that causes wins and losses win this league. I think it's just something you have to preach over and over. And when the guys get bored of it, it doesn't matter. Say it again. Say it again. Over and over and over again.”
Whether the Packers can keep up this pace, no one knows for sure. It’s hard to imagine them making it to midseason without a single turnover, and the streak could end with their first post-bye game next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers entered Week 5 tied for second in the NFL in takeaways with eight, and they added another with an interception in their 20-19 loss at Chicago on Thursday night.
Rodgers, meanwhile, has long been smart about protecting the ball and taking calculated risks. Hackett called him “probably the best to ever play the game (at) being efficient but still being aggressive,” and Rodgers’ 1.4% career interception rate and 103.0 career passer rating – both tops in NFL history – bear that out. And while it’s unlikely he can get through the season without a single interception, he did throw only two last year and has just 27 interceptions over the last five-plus seasons. Jameis Winston threw an NFL-high 30 interceptions last year alone.
“That’s the biggest thing that you look at from the start (we’ve had),” Rodgers said.
More impressive to him? That there haven’t been many close calls where the Packers were lucky not to lose possession. Their lone fumble, by Aaron Jones, rolled out of bounds, and Rodgers has had maybe one pass that had a chance to be picked off.
“The beauty in that is there really haven’t been opportunities (for opposing defenses),” Rodgers said. “We haven’t really had a ball on the ground, we really haven’t had defenders getting touches on the ball. There haven’t been a lot of turnover-type plays. So we’ve been doing a really good job taking care of the football, (and) I think Matt’s been really aggressive and plays have been there to make. I feel like I’ve been getting through my progressions and throwing the ball on time and accurately, and then guys are making plays.”
