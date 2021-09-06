Packers' Za'Darius Smith practices again on limited basis

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis Monday after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury.
Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.
The game was moved from New Orleans due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Smith was on the non-football injury list due to his back problem for the Packers’ first 12 training-camp practices. He practiced Aug. 16 but then was held out again for the rest of training camp, raising concern about his availability for the start of the season.
Smith made 12½ sacks last season after getting 13½ in 2019. He is entering his third season with the Packers after spending four years in Baltimore.
Auto racing
Denny Hamlin shook off a difficult week in the best way possible — ending his season-long winless drought with a victory at the Southern 500 at Darlington, S.C., to open the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The week’s problems included some personal issues and continued at the track Saturday when Hamlin was in line to win the Xfinity event here until a pit penalty dropped him back.
This time Hamlin had to hold off the season’s top playoff seed in Kyle Larson, who closed to Hamlin’s bumper racing to the finish line Sunday night.
“It’s certainly significant,” Hamlin said. “This one’s big for us and our team and our momentum.”
And it moved him into the second round without having to scrape for points with close finishes as he did to qualify seventh for the playoffs this season.
“It wasn’t a perfect night,” Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart said. “It is hard to be perfect at the Southern 500. But it was good enough.” Series playoffs.
Hamlin won for the first time this season after entering the week seeded seventh in the 16-driver postseason field and vowing if he kept running strongly up front, he’d reach Victory Lane before the year ended.
“It’s as good a time as any right?” Hamlin said in victory lane. “My favorite race of the year.”
He looked like a comfortable winner before the top-seeded Larson charged up on his back bumper on the final turn, smoke pouring out of Larson’s car. But Hamlin held firm up near the wall to take the checkered flag
“He was going to have to go through me,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin’s personal life became a topic earlier this week, with the mother of his two daughters seeming to use social media this week to end their relationship. Her account has since been deactivated.
Hamlin, when asked about any distractions, said, “I’m a professional and do my job the best I can and today I thought we did as good as we could.”
- Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win — and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”
Golf
Patrick Cantlay was on the verge of losing his two-shot lead on one hole, with nothing less than the FedEx Cup, the $15 million prize and his newfound reputation as “Patty Ice” on the line.
He was clutch as ever in his biggest moment Sunday in the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Cantlay made a nervy 6-foot bogey putt on the 17th hole to stay one shot ahead of Jon Rahm going to the par-5 18th hole at East Lake. Then, he hit his longest drive of the week — 361 yards down the middle — with Rahm already in the fairway.
The final shot was a 6-iron from 218 yards to 12 feet — the closest of anyone all day — that all but clinched the one-shot victory, the FedEx Cup and perhaps even PGA Tour player of the year.
“It was the best shot I hit all week,” Cantlay said.
Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship. One week later, he held off the No. 1 player in the world with his one-shot victory over Rahm in the Tour Championship.
- Catriona Matthew had a feeling about Leona Maguire and Mel Reid. Or maybe it was just luck. The European Solheim Cup team captain isn’t sure which. She also doesn’t care.
All Matthew knows is that it’s working.
“They’ve kind of reveled in each other’s company,” Matthew said.
Giving their team a shot at capturing the Cup on foreign soil for just the second time in 31 years in the process.
Fueled by the steely Maguire’s putting and a rainbow of an 8-iron by the fiery but aching Reid, Europe took a 9-7 lead into the closing singles matches Monday in Toledo as it tries to repeat as Solheim Cup champions.
Reid and Maguire finished the weekend unbeaten in three matches after crushing world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play Sunday morning and scrambling to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.