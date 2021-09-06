Packers' Za'Darius Smith practices again on limited basis

This time Hamlin had to hold off the season’s top playoff seed in Kyle Larson, who closed to Hamlin’s bumper racing to the finish line Sunday night.

“It’s certainly significant,” Hamlin said. “This one’s big for us and our team and our momentum.”

And it moved him into the second round without having to scrape for points with close finishes as he did to qualify seventh for the playoffs this season.

“It wasn’t a perfect night,” Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart said. “It is hard to be perfect at the Southern 500. But it was good enough.” Series playoffs.

Hamlin won for the first time this season after entering the week seeded seventh in the 16-driver postseason field and vowing if he kept running strongly up front, he’d reach Victory Lane before the year ended.

“It’s as good a time as any right?” Hamlin said in victory lane. “My favorite race of the year.”

He looked like a comfortable winner before the top-seeded Larson charged up on his back bumper on the final turn, smoke pouring out of Larson’s car. But Hamlin held firm up near the wall to take the checkered flag

“He was going to have to go through me,” Hamlin said.