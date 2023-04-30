GREEN BAY — Three days earlier, Brian Gutekunst had entered his sixth NFL Draft as the Green Bay Packers general manager with roster holes galore.

He’d just shipped his former four-time NFL MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to the New York Jets, garnering extra draft capital that he knew he needed to use to surround the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s successor, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, with more talent.

And, he had to find himself more than a few mature-beyond-their-years prospects for a team that would be short on experience and long on potential by the time the draft was done.

So, as Gutekunst departed Lambeau Field late Saturday night with his roster replenished, he surveyed his scouting and coaching staffs’ work and believed they’d accomplished their goal of restocking — don’t use that other R-word, “rebuild,” OK? — the roster with talent they hope can grow up together quickly.

“I feel really good about it. Just really, really excited about what we were able to do,” Gutekunst said. “It’s going to create great competition. I think we have great opportunity on our roster.”

After taking Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness in Thursday night’s first round (No. 13 overall) and adding three offensive skill-position players — Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (second round, No. 42 overall), Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (second round, No. 50 overall) and South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (third round, No. 78 overall) — on Friday, Gutekunst and the Packers entered Day 3 with nine total picks.

And while the rest of the league was setting a draft record with the number of trades made, Gutekunst stood pat on Saturday and drafted nine players: Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden (fourth round, No. 116); Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (fifth round, No. 149); Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (fifth round, No. 159); Bowling Green State defensive tackle Karl Brooks (sixth round, No. 179); Auburn kicker Anders Carlson (sixth round, No. 207); Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine (seventh round, No. 232); Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (seventh round, No. 235); Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (seventh round, No. 242); and Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose (seventh round, No. 256).

“You guys have heard me say it before: Get as many picks as you get, as many plate appearances as you can get,” said Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson, one of Gutekunst’s right-hand men in the scouting department. “If you’re going to bat .300, bat .300 with 13 picks versus seven.

“It’s a chance to add the competition and really raise the floor of our locker room. And I think that ultimately is what we’re going to able to accomplish here.”

The 13-player class tied the Packers’ 2000 draft class for the most picks in franchise history since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994. In his now six drafts, the Packers have selected 11 players in 2018; eight players in 2019; nine players in 2020; nine players in 2021; and 11 players last year.

“I’ve always kind of been, the more, the better,” Gutekunst said with a smirk.

The selections of Reed, Wicks and DuBose marked the third time in six drafts that Gutekunst has picked three wide receivers in the same class. The Musgrave and Kraft picks gave the Packers two tight ends in the same class for the first time since 2011.

Those additions, though, were part of a clear, larger goal: To ply Love with a host of pass-catching weapons that could grow along with him. Incredibly, the three most experienced wide receivers on the Packers’ current roster — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Touré — were just drafted last year.

That trio has a combined 1,148 career NFL snaps; for comparison, ex-Packers superstar wide receiver Davante Adams played 1,044 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders last season after being traded in March 2022.

“I think anytime you’re going to have a quarterback that’s under center for the first time, you want to surround him with playmakers,” Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “So that was definitely part of the conversation. It fell to us that way.”

As a result, after entering the draft with only five receivers and four tight ends on the roster, the Packers now have options. Inexperienced options, but options nonetheless.

“That was one of our goals, was to add some pass catchers and some skill players,” Gutekunst said. “Again, you never know how it’s going to fall. But it fell good for us.”

It’ll be up to head coach Matt LaFleur to figure out just how much those youthful additions can handle, and LaFleur admitted on Saturday night that the combination of a first-year starter at quarterback and so much youth elsewhere will create unique challenges that he didn’t have to face during his first four seasons as head coach, with Rodgers running the offensive show.

Even with a veteran group up front on the offensive line and two proven running backs in the backfield, LaFleur admitted the offense will be a work in progress — starting with the organized team activity and minicamp practices in the coming weeks of the offseason program, and throughout training camp, which kicks off in late July.

“There is a ton of youth,” LaFleur acknowledged. “It’s going to be interesting to see how much we can really put on these guys’ plates, because typically I would say the more veteran you are, the more volume you can carry in your offense.

“That’s going to be one of those things that we’re going to have to probably figure out throughout the course of OTAs and in training camp to kind of see how this offense goes.”

To that end, LaFleur said he and his staff have spent time examining what other teams around the league have done offensively to pare down their playbooks and allow young players to thrive.

After all, not only did Rodgers and his 18 years of NFL experience leave the building, but over the past two offseasons, the Packers have seen a mass veteran exodus at wide receiver and tight end. Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimous St. Brown, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan have all gone elsewhere, while 12-year veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb and 17-year veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis are both expected to join Rodgers in New York.

“It’s going to be a process. I realize that,” LaFleur said. “(We’ll) just kind of see where the offense goes over the course of the offseason. But there’s been a lot of time that out staff has spent studying just trends around the league and what’s being successful.

“That’s exciting. That’s fun. That’s what I enjoy doing. And then (it’s about) trying to teach these guys what we want to do and where this offense, and really where our football team as a whole, can go.”