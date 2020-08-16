Packers: Youngster Sullivan looks to replace veteran cornerback Williams

“Chandon’s been a big help to our secondary. He’s able to make plays on the ball and he just has good instincts,” Alexander said. “I think that if I’m able to get inside, I definitely would (like to do it) because I like being able to do multiple things. I like to be able to switch it up. We’ll see.”

Added Gutekunst: “Chandon did an excellent job for us coming in last year. This is going to be Year 2 of the defense so I can see he just has a different level of confidence than he had last year – and he performed well for us last year. So I’m excited about that.”

So is Sullivan, although even with the votes of confidence he’s received so far, his path into the league won’t allow him to get complacent, he said.

“My mindset’s pretty much the same. I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder. I came into the league undrafted, so I’m going to continue to fight,” Sullivan said. “ and snap and give the best I can on every rep. so regardless of what role I have, what the position is, I’m going to do my best.”

NFL notes

Cincinnati Bengals and Bradford High School graduate cornerback Trae Waynes had surgery Monday for a torn pectoral muscle, a significant setback to a defense in transition.