Packers: Young WRs growing but Rodgers realistic on their capabilities

GREEN BAY — A week after he not-so-subtly called out the Green Bay Packers’ young wide receivers for not being up to his exacting standards with the NFL regular season fast approaching, Aaron Rodgers wasn’t necessarily singing a different tune Monday — but the four-time NFL MVP clearly was in a softer key.

After watching rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs continue his training-camp ascent with another strong performance (albeit with a mistake or two) in Friday night’s preseason win over New Orleans, and after working with rookie second-round pick Christian Watson in 11-on-11 periods for the second straight day, the veteran quarterback acknowledged that perhaps there needs to be a sliding scale of expectations for them, even if he continues to demand more from them.

“I think you have to be real about the expectations with all those guys, and at the same time, hold them to a standard of what they’re capable of at this time based on those expectations that are realistic,” Rodgers said after Monday’s practice, during his weekly Q&A session with reporters at his locker. “The whole key is the consistency with what’s being taught. Consistency with seeing improvement each day and maybe just a reminder that every single one of those players, we’re watching.

“I just think there needs to be an understanding of that and that’s what some of the conversations and film sessions have been about. We just want to see improvement from those guys, week-to-week.”

Frustrated in the wake of an unimpressive offensive showing in the first of two joint practices with the Saints last week, Rodgers vented — mostly about Doubs and second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, although he didn’t single them out by name — about mental mistakes and dropped passes.

That public rebuke led to a wide receivers/quarterbacks meeting the following day, after which veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins said Rodgers is more demanding than the other two former NFL MVP quarterbacks he’d played with previously — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore’s Lamar Watkins.

Then came Friday night’s win over the Saints, in which Doubs had a magnificent 17-yard contested catch from backup Jordan Love — a play Rodgers singled out Monday as impressive — and also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass, showing that even with his shortcomings, he’s too talented to languish on the bench this season, even with the drops or mental errors he may make.

Rodgers sounded Monday like he’s come around on altering his demands on Doubs, and he also acknowledged that when two of his favorite receivers came in as rookies, the dynamic was different.

In 2011, when Randall Cobb was a rookie, Rodgers already had Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings and James Jones established at the position. And in 2014, when Davante Adams was a rookie, Rodgers had Nelson and Cobb as his clear-cut 1-2 receiver punch.

Now, Rodgers has Allen Lazard, who is elevating to the No. 1 spot following the offseason trade that sent Adams to Las Vegas; Cobb, who is nearing the end of his career; and Watkins, who is a veteran but is new to the offense, just like the rookies.

As a result, Doubs and Watson are in line for significant roles despite being so green.

“Doubs has done a lot of really nice things. But I think the standard for him is not going to be maybe the standard for a normal rookie we’ve had here in the past, especially in the past four or five years, because he’s going to be expected to play based on his performance so far in camp,” Rodgers said.

“So, we’ve got to hold him to a standard that I know he’s capable of reaching. But he cares about it, he’s a great kid, he’s made some instinctual plays that you just can’t really coach. … You like seeing those plays. It gives you confidence. Now, I’m not throwing him that ball, but it gives you confidence that he’s capable of doing some things that might not be on the paper offense.”

Asked last week about Rodgers’ criticism of the young receivers and the challenge of getting them ready despite Rodgers’ frustration, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said there is a fine line between being demanding and adjusting to be realistic about expectations.

“Just thinking about our wide receiver room this year, it reminds me of kind of how our O-line room was last year when we had (two) rookies starting,” Stenavich, last year’s offensive line coach, explained. “You’ve got to be really conscious of what you put (in the game plan), what you’re asking them to do.

“But you’ve also got to push ‘em. That’s the line you kind of go every day, so I think that’s 12’s response of, ‘Hey, I’m pushing you, I want to see what you guys are about.’ And we’ll see how they respond.”

Rodgers hasn’t seen any game action with his new receivers because he hasn’t played in the first two preseason games. Head coach Matt LaFleur has left open the possibility of Rodgers and other veterans playing in Thursday’s preseason finale in Kansas City, but the idea of Rodgers seeing action behind a makeshift starting offensive line seems dangerous.

Rodgers, who attended every offseason program from 2005 through 2019 and only missed practices when his coaches gave selected veterans like him time off, also dismissed the idea Monday that his decision to skip all of the offseason organized team activity practices and only attend the two mandatory minicamp practices has affected the young receivers’ ability to get on the same page with him.

He drew a parallel to being a college professor, saying that the coaching staff teaches what would amount to be Packers Offense 101 and 102, and that he teaches the next-level courses once camp begins.

“You know, not really,” he replied. “Training camp is a long experience. There’s plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things that expect them to do in the regular season.

“I rely on the coaching staff to pass on the message as we’re learning the offense, and then I’m kind of the 202 professor. They’ve got to get kind of the base concepts, and when I come in, we have the offense outside of the paper offense. … Obviously (we have) some different players this year, but I feel like the offense, especially in the last week or so, has been clicking closer to where I think we should be trending.”