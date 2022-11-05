Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game

All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell won't play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend.

The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday's game. Campbell hadn't practiced all week.

Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) are questionable.

Campbell's absence means rookie linebacker Quay Walker will be wearing the communication helmet that enables him to relay defensive calls to his teammates.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday that Walker had worn the helmet a handful of days during training camp and for each of Green Bay's three preseason games since Campbell didn't play in them.

"It's just different when you've got that green dot on your helmet, I'll say that," Walker said Friday. "It's way different."

The first-round pick from Georgia said his accent occasionally has caused some issues when he's tried to relay the calls.

"The calls, I try to say as best as I can and try to slow it down a little bit and get it out," Walker said. "But my accent sometimes makes it hard for people to understand me. That's the only negative I have about me having the green dot is my accent. It's hard for people to understand what I say sometimes because my words slur a lot from being down south."

Walker was ejected from the Bills game after shoving Buffalo practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline. Walker apologized after the game.

• Linebacker Krys Barnes has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday for the first time since the season’s opening week.

Barnes left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota. Barnes’ return should boost a defense that will be missing All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Detroit (1-6) due to a knee injury.

Barnes, who joined Green Bay in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from UCLA, has made 23 career starts with the Packers. He had started this season working behind Campbell and rookie Quay Walker, a first-round pick from Georgia.

OBITUARY: All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.

Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974). As one of the league's biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington's defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

The fifth overall pick out of Purdue in 1973, Butz was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks. He also made the Pro Bowl that season.

Butz retired after the 1988 season, is a member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and was chosen as one of the organization’s 90 greatest players earlier this year when the team commemorated its 90th anniversary.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair.

He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

The Bears (3-5) host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday.