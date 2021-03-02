Packers: Wondering whether to play tag with RB Jones

“Every situation is different. It is a tool that is out there for us to use if it makes sense for the football team,” Gutekunst said. “Whether it’s the franchise tag, the transition tag or some of the other avenues for us to retain players, it’s always something that we’ll look at. And if that’s the best situation for us, then we’ll go ahead and use it if we need to.”

Meanwhile, despite the league being close to new TV contracts with its broadcast partners, Gutekunst said he does not expect the salary cap to go anywhere but down from 2020’s cap of $198.2 million. In fact, even with the league’s windfall expected to be double of their last TV deal, Gutekunst expects the cap to be a challenge for the next two years because of the league’s COVID-19 losses.

Low Watt-age

Gutekunst wasn’t willing to go into details into the level of interest the Packers had in ex-University of Wisconsin star J.J. Watt, who signed a two-year, $31 million deal ($23 million guaranteed) on Monday with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Obviously I’m not going to speak too much on players on other teams. He’s had a tremendous career, is a very, very good player,” Gutekunst said. “Whenever those guys become available, we’re certainly interested to see if that is a fit with us.”