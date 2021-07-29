Packers: Without new contract, Adams’ focus shifts — ‘Now it’s time to lock in’ FRI

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. And if the Green Bay Packers don’t want to make a deal that will accomplish that, then their star wideout is ready to play out this season and see what happens after that.

Speaking after the first practice of training camp Wednesday, Adams was asked whether he would consider taking less money to stay in Green Bay if quarterback Aaron Rodgers stays beyond this season. Adams’ response was quick and unambiguous.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” said Adams, who’s in the final year of a four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017. “(In) what other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That’s not how it goes.

“I have earned the right to be paid the highest in the league. If they don’t believe ... I just don’t want to make this thing about me too much. There’s a lot of people on this team and a lot of other people to focus on. … We had a lot of time to focus on that other stuff, and now it’s time to go play ball.”

Talks between the Packers and Adams’ representatives broke down last week, and while bringing Rodgers back was thought to be enough to get the sides back to the table, that apparently won’t happen.