Packers: With truncated offseason, major reduction in LaFleur-ese appears unlikely

In an effort to streamline the play-calling process, Rodgers began wearing a wristband a few weeks into last season. But that wasn’t foolproof, either. The idea behind it was the wristband would allow LaFleur to simply tell Rodgers a play by its number, which would prevent the entire call from having to be said — once by the coach, and then at least once by the quarterback in the huddle. But the wristband only holds so many plays, and other variables (such as LaFleur’s preference for changing personnel groupings frequently) still bogged the play-calling process down.

“I don’t foresee a future where I won’t need to wear a wristband,” Rodgers said. “Obviously that’s something you’d love to take off at some point, but it really does help. I think it helps both sides.

“It helps Matt and it helps myself. Just him being able to tell me a number and me read off a card is easier than 12 words from him to me and then 12 words at least once if not twice from me to the guys in the huddle. It allows us to get out of the huddle a little bit quicker and get to the line of scrimmage.”