Packers: With COVID, LaFleur considers changes to approach, meetings

Meanwhile, the 49ers had to play with a skeleton crew at receiver, after Kendrick Bourne had a positive test come back Wednesday and fellow wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who was already out with a hamstring injury, were considered high-risk close contacts, as was starting left tackle Trent Williams. Without Bourne, Aiyuk and Samuel, the 49ers had Trent Taylor, Richie James, River Cracraft and Kevin White at receiver, with Cracraft and White being called up from the practice squad on game day.

“We were lucky to have Aaron Jones be able to come back and then the versatility of Tyler Ervin being able to step in and do multiple positions,” LaFleur said. “You saw basically with San Francisco what they went through with that receiver room.”

Asked if Barnes’ positive test made him wish Thursday’s game had simply been postponed, LaFleur replied, “That’s something I put zero thought into. That’s above my pay grade. If they tell us we're going to play, that’s exactly what we’re going to do and just do the best job we can.”

The Packers’ latest positive test came on the same day that the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,141 new cases and 62 new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,256. In addition, the state’s average positivity rate hit a new high of 33% on Friday.