Packers: With Benkert, team has intriguing — and entertaining — third option TUES

GREEN BAY — Maybe you don’t have Twitter — or logged off permanently after deciding the discourse on the app is just a smidge too toxic for your tastes.
And maybe you’re not a gamer — or when someone mentions video games, you think back wistfully on your Atari 2600, Intellivision, Sega Genesis or Nintendo system and blowing into cartridges to get them to function. You’re unfamiliar with the high-speed, high-stakes online realm of today, where you can watch others play lifelike games and they can make a living off your viewing.
And maybe the only Green Bay Packers quarterbacks on your mind all offseason were three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, amid his offseason of discontent with the team’s front office, or Jordan Love, the talented-but-raw heir apparent that the team really, really did not want to have to rush into the starting lineup in 2021 if the Rodgers brouhaha went nuclear.
If you found yourself in all three of these categories, then you probably hadn’t heard much about the Packers’ No. 3 quarterback, Kurt Benkert — whose social media presence, stigma-changing approach to gaming and attention-grabbing tryout during the team’s post-draft rookie camp have made him a favorite in some corners of the fan base without most of them seeing him throw a single pass before Saturday night.
And while he’s in no way a lock to make the 53-man roster, the Packers did like Benkert and his potential enough to move on from two other quarterbacks (veteran Blake Bortles and his 73 NFL starts of experience, and Jake Dolegala) once Rodgers reported to camp and the situation at the position stabilized.
But through two weeks of training camp, Benkert has shown that he’s got more game than just his social media game and video gaming. While his opportunities have been limited in practice while Rodgers takes the bulk of the No. 1 snaps and Love gets as many reps as his right arm can handle after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened training camp and wiped out preseason games last year, he has flashed his talent enough to show he’s more than just a camp arm.
“I’m still not getting many reps. I know it’s catch-up with Jordan and about getting him as game-ready as possible at practice. I knew that was the situation,” Benkert explained. “For me, I just know I’ve got to be ready.
“I knew coming into this what kind of role I was going to have to play and what position I'd be in. I think any third guy in the league — like this is my, what, fourth year now being the third guy? — I know that there's minimal reps, that you have to know the game plan and know how to function and operate and fix problems, and also go perform.”
There’s another way to ingratiate yourself to the coaches — not to mention the future Pro Football Hall of Famer in your meeting room — as well: Being a question-asking, information-absorbing machine, which is exactly what Benkert has been to Rodgers. Watch any practice and at some point you’re virtually guaranteed to see Benkert right on No. 12’s hip, following him around Ray Nitschke Field looking for any morsel of advice or insight the 17th-year vet will give him.
Benkert’s approach with Rodgers harkens back to the way Rodgers followed around a legend himself as a young quarterback—Brett Favre, who may not have been quite as accommodating to the hotshot 2005 first-round draft pick as Rodgers has been to Benkert, a former undrafted free agent who played at two colleges (East Carolina, Virginia) and has yet to throw a regular-season pass after three years in the league.
“I think both guys are really curious and want to learn,” said Rodgers, who is not expected to see much — if any — preseason game action, meaning Love and Benkert will get all the playing time. “JLo by nature is a quiet guy, and I really enjoy the way he goes about his work time.
“And I think that’s one thing I’m just trying to help Kurt with, is to understand why I’m doing things. Because a lot of times, like with me watching Brett, I could see what he was doing but I didn’t really understand why he was doing it. And maybe sometimes he didn’t either. He just had such incredible feel and footwork, he just kind of did thing innately. For me, I’ve always been kind of a ‘Why?’ guy, so I want to know, ‘Why is he doing this?’
“Part of the fun is passing that stuff on to guys. Not everybody’s going to get it, necessarily, but I enjoy passing it on.”
For his part, Benkert can’t get enough. He was hopeful and eager for Rodgers to return to the team, although their first meeting turned out to be more than a bit awkward.
“I think the weirdest day was probably the first day. I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron — and I've never met him before. And it’s, ‘Hey, nice to meet you … but I have to go to the bathroom,’” Benkert recounted with a laugh. “That was my first time meeting him, so I really didn't picture it going that way. But after that, I got talking to him and stuff and I would say it feels like nothing ever happened.”
Benkert has shared his likeable personality with the fan base, too, connecting with them via social media to such a degree that he actually spent the Fourth of July holiday at one fan’s house for a cookout.
“I mean, it's been crazy. I haven't even taken a snap here, haven't played in preseason,” Benkert said. “I think it's a testament to what Green Bay's all about and what Packers fans are all about. Doesn't matter who you are, if you’re the most important player or a guy that's on the bottom barrel, just trying to make it, they open their arms to you. And if you love Green Bay and love the Packers, they love you, too. It's pretty cool to be a part of.”
Likability isn’t going to get you a roster spot, though, and with Love getting the bulk of the preseason game action, Benkert will have to make the most of limited opportunities.
At Saturday’s Family Night practice at Lambeau Field he only took 12 snaps during 11-on-11 periods, including the final six team snaps before the event ended early because of storms in the area. The highlight of Benkert’s night was depositing a throw into the net from 50 yards out before Rodgers could put one in himself. He’ll have to hope for more opportunities in the coming weeks.
But whatever happens, expect Benkert to be himself.
“If you’re going to put out results, you can be a stone wall up there. If you’re winning Super Bowls and you have no personality, it is what it is,” Benkert said. “I think part of who I am is showing people what I’m all about. I don’t want to be the boring guy in the room. That’s just not who I am. I think here, (the Packers) value having fun while they’re kicking butt and winning games."