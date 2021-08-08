Packers: With Benkert, team has intriguing — and entertaining — third option TUES

“I think the weirdest day was probably the first day. I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron — and I've never met him before. And it’s, ‘Hey, nice to meet you … but I have to go to the bathroom,’” Benkert recounted with a laugh. “That was my first time meeting him, so I really didn't picture it going that way. But after that, I got talking to him and stuff and I would say it feels like nothing ever happened.”

Benkert has shared his likeable personality with the fan base, too, connecting with them via social media to such a degree that he actually spent the Fourth of July holiday at one fan’s house for a cookout.

“I mean, it's been crazy. I haven't even taken a snap here, haven't played in preseason,” Benkert said. “I think it's a testament to what Green Bay's all about and what Packers fans are all about. Doesn't matter who you are, if you’re the most important player or a guy that's on the bottom barrel, just trying to make it, they open their arms to you. And if you love Green Bay and love the Packers, they love you, too. It's pretty cool to be a part of.”

Likability isn’t going to get you a roster spot, though, and with Love getting the bulk of the preseason game action, Benkert will have to make the most of limited opportunities.