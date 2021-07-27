Packers: With an altered contract in the works, Rodgers report to camp WEDS

Added Murphy: “We want him back. We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He is our leader, and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

In a press conference following the meeting, Murphy said he thought the issues between Rodgers and the organization had been “a pox on both houses, us and Aaron” but that he, Gutekunst, director of football operations Russ Ball and head coach Matt LaFleur were “doing whatever needs to get done.”

“We've been in constant communication, obviously (for) months, and I'm hopeful that we'll have it all resolved,” Murphy said. “We've all been involved, and obviously he's a very important player to the organization. We're working through, and I'm hopeful. … hopefully he’ll be here on time and be ready to go.”

Asked if a new deal would give Rodgers greater control over his career, Murphy replied, “I'm not going to talk about specific details of contracts. We don't do it for any player.” Murphy also wouldn’t say exactly what Rodgers had asked for from the organization, saying, “I'm not going to get into specific details,”

What Murphy was willing to talk about was how much Rodgers means to the organization and why it was important to keep him in the fold.