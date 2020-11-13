Packers: With Adams and Jones healthy, ‘A lot of fun’ for offense

“I think that’s kind of an obvious statement,” Turner replied. “Everyone knows we have a handful of great, phenomenal, Hall of Fame-caliber players on this team, more specifically on our offense.

“With that being said, how we are bred and how we are built is to go out there and to perform with whoever we’re going out there to perform with. If 17 (Adams) is not in the game, you better believe we’ve got the same mentality to go deep and be able to throw the football. If 33 (Jones) is not in the game, we have the same mentality to go out there and run the football down anyone’s throat. It does not matter.

“Obviously, when you have an opportunity to have those caliber players on the field at the same time, you do get excited just because you feel as though your chances of success per that down, per that game that series, that quarter, that half, whatever just increases that much more.”

When Adams and Jones were both in the lineup for the team’s 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 5, it marked just the second time the two were both in the lineup since suffered a hamstring injury suffered early in the second half of the team’s Sept. 20 win over Detroit.