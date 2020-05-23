Packers: Will odd offseason stunt offensive growth?

“I think (the offense) evolved over the course of the season, (and) the communication with our players got better,” LaFleur explained a few days after the season ended. “The expectations, getting them to understand why we’re trying to do certain things. Anytime you have a veteran quarterback – and I went through this in my time in Atlanta (with Matt Ryan) – you always want to make sure that guy feels comfortable with what you’re doing. I thought that evolved as the season went along. I thought it got much better, especially when you look back, in hindsight, at what we did in Week 1 to the end of the season.

“I think it’s going to continue to evolve. I think this offseason will give us a good chance to reflect and see what we did well and see where we want to go with it. I know there will be some changes that we’ll make and we’ll try to implement some different things to try to be more efficient and more effective.

“There were glimpses of some really good and then there were moments of really bad. We’ve got to try to eliminate those, and certainly there’s some pointed areas of emphasis that we’ll make sure we improve upon on – (such as) third down. That was not up to the standard and if you don’t convert on third down, it’s hard to stay on the grass and it’s hard to be a consistent offense.”