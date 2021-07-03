Packers: Will Aaron Rodgers take part in joint training camps? SUN

GREEN BAY — If Aaron Rodgers decides to report to training camp on July 27 — or if the three-time NFL MVP and the Green Bay Packers settle their differences by mid-August — then the Packers star quarterback will get to take part in something he wasn’t particularly fond of the last time it happened: Joint practices with another team.
This time, it’ll be the New York Jets who’ll be practicing with the Packers on Aug. 18 and 19, a league source confirmed after the news was first reported by the New York Post on Friday.
The Packers and Jets are set to face off in an Aug. 21 preseason game at Lambeau Field that weekend.
When the Packers brought in the Houston Texans for similar joint practices during head coach Matt LaFleur’s first training camp in 2019, Rodgers was blunt in his assessment of those sessions, saying he “wouldn’t mind if they didn’t do it for another 14 years” — a reference to how the Packers hadn’t had joint practices since his rookie year of 2005 with the Buffalo Bills.
Despite installing a new offense, LaFleur and the Packers offensive coaches ran only basic schemes during the practices with the Texans because they didn’t want to tip their hand in advance of the team’s regular-season opener at Chicago. Then-Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano’s brother, John, was on the Texans’ coaching staff, and LaFleur was concerned that he’d share insights with his brother after the sessions.
LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst liked the joint practices because of their value in evaluating players, and while Gutekunst wasn’t pleased with Rodgers’ comments at the time, LaFleur said then that he understood Rodgers’ perspective.
“There’s a lot of things that a lot of players don’t like about training camp,” LaFleur said after the Packers played the Texans in a preseason game a few days later—a game Rodgers sat out, along with most of the other starters. “From his perspective, hey, I can understand where he’s coming from in some regard. Because it’s not like they’re playing (their full scheme). They run about four different coverages so it’s not overly complicated.
“So, I get it from his perspective. But, at the same time, there’s 10 other guys on the field with him on each play and it was great for us, especially when you talk about our run game getting some different looks to go against. I always respect his opinion, just like I do all our players, but I do still think it was beneficial for us.”
There shouldn’t be any issues with practicing with the Jets, whose head coach, Robert Saleh, is one of LaFleur’s best friends. The two worked together and lived together while serving as assistant coaches at Central Michigan early in their coaching careers. LaFleur’s younger brother, Mike, is the Jets’ offensive coordinator.
Although players are slated to report for the start of training camp on July 27, the first practice is slated for July 31, in accordance with the NFL’s training-camp ramp-up rules.
Rodgers opts … in?
Rodgers did not apparently use the league’s COVID-19 opt-out clause on Friday, as some speculated he might do to avoid playing for the Packers this season while protecting his signing bonus money from being recouped by the Packers should he hold out this summer.
Had Rodgers used COVID-19 concerns to opt out of the 2021 season by Friday’s deadline, he would not have been able to change his mind and would have missed the entire 2021 season. Last year, Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess opted out because of family concerns after multiple family members contracted the virus.
Hard Knocks to Dallas
During his nearly 13 seasons as the Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy was never on board with the idea of the Packers being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the annual training-camp reality series produced by the network and NFL Films. General manager Ted Thompson was adamant that he would never allow the Packers to be the featured team because he felt it was wrong to expose players to television cameras at their most vulnerable moments — especially when being told they were getting cut.
“We try to do it with respect and take care of our guys,” Thompson said of the cutdown process in 2016.
McCarthy, now entering his second year as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, will have to alter his tune after the Cowboys were chosen for “Hard Knocks” this summer. The Sports Business Journal first reported that the Cowboys had been picked.
This marks the third time the Cowboys have been featured, having been on in 2002 and 2008. McCarthy’s team starts camp on July 22, before playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5. The Cowboys are also holding joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, who were featured on “Hard Knocks” last year.