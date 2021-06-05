Packers: Whiles Rodgers away, team contemplates what offense would be like SUN

“We just spent so many hours talking. I think it was great for us all to really kind of feed into that, get some strength in the grounding of our friendship and our working relationship. I think it’s really changed the way we’ve installed plays and are communicating things. This was a great opportunity to go back and really fine-tune everything, go through everything good last year, what didn’t work, what we want to add to it, what we want to take out.”

The proof was in the production, of course, as Rodgers, who turned 37 in December, started all 16 regular-season games and completed 372 of 526 passes (a career-best and franchise single-season record 70.7% completion rate) for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions (121.5 passer rating). His 48 TD passes were a career-high and team single-season record, and his 121.5 rating was the second-highest of his career and second-highest in NFL history, one point off of his NFL-record 122.5 rating in 2011.

Throughout Rodgers’ tenure, with both LaFleur as head coach and with Mike McCarthy before him, the coaches would talk about two offenses: The one on paper, and the one as Rodgers ran it.