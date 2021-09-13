Packers: ‘We played bad, I played bad’ TUES

Asked if he thought Rodgers could have done something else on the play, head coach Matt LaFleur replied, “He threw to the right guy. Davante was open; he threw to the right guy. He got pressure, I thought it was on the right side. Regardless, they got him off the spot and he had to make an off-platform, off-balance throw. And sometimes that happens.”

After being the NFL’s best red-zone team a year ago with an 80% touchdown success rate, the Packers turned the ball over on both their trips inside the Saints’ 20 on Sunday — on Rodgers’ INT, and then on Love’s fumble on a sack late in the fourth quarter.

“You’ve got to start with looking at your plan,” LaFleur said. “I would say that’s where we start. And then, how well did we execute the plays? And, were there opportunities to be made within those plays? Obviously, we didn’t execute. But I think we’re all going to start to look right at the plan first.”

Extra points

The Packers lost tight end Josiah Deguara to a concussion during the game. Deguara was playing his first regular-season game since tearing his ACL against Atlanta last Oct. 5. He was able to leave the field under his own power after teammates took a knee and watched with concerned looks on their faces as Deguara stayed down.