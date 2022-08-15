Packers: Watson off PUP list and set for practice

GREEN BAY — While Elgton Jenkins’ and Robert Tonyan’s returns from the physically unable to perform list are undeniably vital for the Green Bay Packers’ hopes for a successful season, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson getting the green light on Sunday was important for a different reason.

For while Jenkins is one of the Packers’ two best offensive linemen and Tonyan is the team’s No. 1 tight end, the coaches would love to get Watson, the team’s second-round pick, up to speed so he can contribute to the Aaron Rodgers-led offense sooner rather than later.

And after missing the first three weeks of camp because of the arthroscopic right knee surgery he underwent after the offseason program came to a close, Watson is hoping the combination of the mental reps he took while watching practice and 28 days until the team’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota will be sufficient.

“It’s huge for me in terms of, I can take the mental reps, but it’s a different change of pace when you’re out there in the huddle, hearing the play from Aaron, looking at the defense, reading the defense, getting checks at the line,” Watson said. “It’s a lot different than standing on the side and doing it mentally. It’s huge, and I’m excited.”

Watson said he would mentally put himself at the various receiver positions (Z, X, F) on each play he watched during previous practices, but he said taking part in walkthrough work and individual drills Sunday was especially nice because he wasn’t allowed to do any actual football drills while on PUP, in accordance with NFL rules.

In fact, he admitted he inadvertently broke the rules when he caught some balls off of the JUGS machine earlier in camp without a helmet on. Coaches quickly told him to stop, and when he asked if he could use it if he was wearing his helmet, they told him he could.

“I came in the next day, and they took my helmet out of my locker,” Watson said with a laugh.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the walkthrough work will be “very beneficial” to Watson, while Watson said Rodgers approached him before Sunday’s practice to encourage him — and warn him.

“I had the conversation with 12 earlier today, he was telling me about how he’s going to be hard on me,” Watson said. “(He said), ‘Make the mistakes now so they don’t happen during the season.’”

Location, location, location

Not only does LaFleur believe that jet lag is a real thing, but he’d like to see the NFL change its preseason scheduling approach to avoid cross-country travel like the Packers had to deal with for Friday night’s 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

LaFleur said the team charter touched down at Austin Straubel International Airport at 5 a.m. Central time on Saturday, players couldn’t come into the facility until at least 10 a.m. and that he was concerned about how Sunday’s practice might go.

LaFleur said he would consider proposing regional preseason games when he attends next year’s NFL Meetings.

“It’s a long season. And I think it can take a toll on you,” LaFleur said of the long-distance flights. “It messes kind of your clock up for the next couple of days. But you’ve just got to adjust. That’s just the world we live in.”

Tom on the move again

Rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom is essentially Jenkins 2.0, versatile enough to play all along the offensive line. On Sunday, he got the bulk of his work with the No. 1 offense at left guard, replacing Jon Runyan, who had been working there with the starters for virtually every practice snap so far in camp.

What it means for Runyan is unclear, but for Tom, who also has taken right tackle and right guard snaps with the 1s, it was noteworthy that he got so much time with them Sunday. He was also with the starters for the 2-minute drill at the end of practice instead of Runyan.

“I pride myself on versatility, so for me, it’s about going out there and being somebody they can trust to put me anywhere on the O-line and trust me to execute,” Tom said. “So it definitely does mean a lot of me to trust me to play multiple positions, especially as a rookie. But it also gives me an extra responsibility to go out there and know what I’m doing.”

Asked if all that matters to him is to win a starting job anywhere on the line, Tom replied, “That would obviously be one of the goals — wherever. If you’re not here to win a job, nobody wants to be a backup.”

Extra points

The Packers released kicker Gabe Brkic, who kicked against the 49ers despite a hamstring injury that cropped up during pregame warmups, and replaced him with Ramiz Ahmed, who spent training camp in 2020 with the Chicago Bears and kicked for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers this spring, making 14 of 22 field-goal attempts (63.6%), including a 61-yarder. … Safety Dallin Leavitt, a key special-teams player who suffered what appeared to be a painful shoulder injury against the 49ers, “will be out awhile,” LaFleur said. … Safety Tariq Carpenter (knee), outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (elbow), wide receiver Juwann Winfree (groin) and defensive lineman Akial Byers (toe) were new to the injury list. … Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who was held out of Friday night’s game as a precaution after being evaluated for a concussion late last week, was back at practice.