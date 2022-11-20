Packers: Watson is growing into his rookie year after humbling start

GREEN BAY — Before anyone places Christian Watson in the pantheon of the Green Bay Packers’ most legendary wide receivers — even as the rookie wideout’s name has been mentioned in the same sentence as some of those legends’ names over the past week — Matt LaFleur would like to temper enthusiasm a bit.

It’s not that the Packers head coach isn’t excited about what Watson did in last Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys (four receptions for 107 receiving yards, including touchdowns of 58, 39 and 7 yards) or in Thursday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans (four catches for 48 yards, including 14- and 8-yard touchdowns). LaFleur most definitely is thrilled with Watson’s field-tilting contributions.

And, there’s no denying that those performances put him in rare company. The three-touchdown, 100-yard game against Dallas marked the first time a Packers rookie receiver had put together such a game since James Lofton, who had the same stat line in a 1978 game against the New Orleans Saints. Lofton is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Packers Hall of Fame.

The only other Packers wideouts to have such games as rookies were Billy Howton (seven receptions, 123 yards, three touchdowns against Detroit in 1952) and Max McGee (three receptions, 104 yards, three touchdowns against Philadelphia in 1954). Both Howton and McGee are Packers Hall of Famers.

And, Watson’s five TD catches over a two-game span were the most by a rookie since McGee turned the trick in 1954, following his three-TD game against the Eagles with a two-TD performance in a loss to the Chicago Bears at Wrigley Field.

All of which left quarterback Aaron Rodgers calling for Watson, who missed three games with a hamstring injury and parts of two others while in the concussion protocol, to see even more playing time and have more plays that are called for him.

“The answer is yes,” Rodgers replied when asked after the loss to the Titans if Watson needed more opportunities. “I think we’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers, and he’s stepped up the last two games.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence. If you look at the week of practice prior to (the Cowboys game), he’d had many drops really throughout practices for the season. The last few days, no drops. He caught everything. Yes, we’ve got to give him the ball more.”

At the same time, LaFleur cautioned that despite his breakthrough performances, Watson has lots of room for improvement — as one would expect from a rookie who has played 103 offensive snaps over the past two games after playing only 121 during the season’s first nine weeks.

Against the Cowboys, Watson dropped a pair of passes on the Packers’ opening offensive possession, and against the Titans, he was open for a potential 77-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers on the Packers’ first play of the fourth quarter but throttled down as the ball was in the air, resulting in an overthrown incompletion.

While Watson felt Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton had interfered with him, the contact probably doesn’t happen if Watson is still running full speed.

“I think you’ve seen a lot of growth, and I can tell in how he carries himself, just more confidence,” LaFleur said before players and assistant coaches took Saturday and Sunday off for the team’s quasi-bye weekend after their “Thursday Night Football” matchup. “(But) there’s still a lot of things that we’ve got to continue to clean up with him — just like most players, but especially younger players — just with some details where he’s going to have even more opportunities.”

Using the deep ball as an example, LaFleur explained, “We threw a deep shot to him down the field and just little things … (There’s) a natural tendency of a lot of receivers, when you look back at the quarterback, a lot of times you tend to slow down a little bit. You’ve really got to pump your arms to almost over-emphasize that so you don’t slow down. Because that had the potential of being another big play down the field.

“We got the look we wanted. It’s just, when he looked back, he slowed down and allowed the (defender) to play on top and flatten the route more than what we would’ve liked. We wanted him to stay outside the hash and throw the ball in between the hashes, and obviously that’s where the ball landed.”

That missed opportunity wasn’t Watson’s first of the season, and it surely won’t be the last. He did, after all, start his NFL career by dropping what would have been a 75-yard touchdown to start the team’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

But Watson put that mistake behind him, just as he did his two drops early in the game against the Cowboys on his way to serving notice that he could cure what has ailed the Packers offense for much of the season.

The challenge for LaFleur, Rodgers and the Packers offensive coaching staff is figuring out how to make sure Watson can continue his upward trajectory while not burdening him with so many responsibilities that he reverts to overthinking his role.

“(We’re) making sure that we don’t put too much on his plate so you can get those details,” LaFleur explained. “The more you ask of these guys in terms of the number of routes or where you’re putting them — inside, outside, whatever it may be — it’s just hard to get all the fine tuning of the details. So I think we’ve got to be very specific in terms of what we’re putting on his plate so that we can get those little coaching points and the details executed at a high level.”

His first touchdown Thursday night was a good example. Immediately recognizing that Rodgers was catching the Titans substituting, Watson reacted instinctively, getting lined up and running his route to the end zone, then making a spectacular play by leaping over Fulton for the score.

“We caught them with too many on the field and I gave him a ‘trust ball.’ Threw it up in the back of the end zone,” Rodgers said. “And he came down with it.”

For his part, Watson said he understands he’s nowhere close to having arrived at this point. He acknowledged the missed opportunities against the Titans and downplayed the history he’d made.

“I know I could have been better throughout the night and I’m sure other people feel the same,” Watson said. “Obviously, I want to be able to contribute as much as I can, make plays when my number is called. At the end of the day, none of that matters if we’re not winning football games.

“I’ve got to continue to do better and we’ve got to continue to do better. I said it last week — the only stat we care about is a ‘W’ at the end of the day. Everything else is secondary to that.”