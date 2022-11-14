Packers: Watson delivers big performance when Packers needed it

GREEN BAY — Christian Watson contemplated all he’d been through to arrive at the postgame moment he was basking in Sunday evening.

The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver had absolutely tilted the field in his team’s favor during its 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field, catching four passes for 107 yards, including three touchdowns — a 58-yard bomb in the second quarter for the Packers’ first points, a fourth-down 39-yarder in the third quarter to ignite their comeback from a 28-14 deficit, and a 7-yarder to tie the game and ultimately set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal in OT.

But it was everything he’d been through since the receiver-desperate team had traded up to pick him early in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft back in April that had led to the smile that Watson couldn’t hide.

The offseason knee surgery that cost him a chunk of training camp. Dropping what should have been a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the season (and his first game snap as an NFL player) in Minnesota. A hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games. A concussion that cost him another. A hard hit last week in Detroit that was initially misdiagnosed as another concussion.

And then, on Sunday, he dropped a pair of passes on the Packers’ opening possession, in what seemed like a bad omen — except it was anything but.

And so, he was asked, was it worth the wait?

“I would definitely say it is,” Watson replied. “I mean, obviously it didn’t go the way I wanted, but like I kind of just said, ‘I’ve got to control what I can control.’ So obviously be able to just go out there and do my thing today was obviously well worth it.”

Watson joked about not remembering the drop against the Vikings — “I don’t even know what play you’re talking about,” he said — but it was quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ and head coach Matt LaFleur’s willingness to forget his early-game miscues that meant the most on Sunday.

“It’s been kind of a rollercoaster ride for him,” said LaFleur, who also signed off on Watson’s backflip touchdown celebration on his first score. “Just to see him respond like that, I told the guys after the game — and it’s not just him — but this is kind of like a microcosm of how I feel about the team, the resiliency that he showed, and his ability to bounce back.

“It started off rough again, having two drops, and to finish the game with three touchdowns … I did tell him after the second drop on the third down, I said, ‘Hey, we’re coming back to you. We’re coming back to you.’ And he responded.”

Said Rodgers, when asked why he kept going back to Watson: “We had a lot of plays designed for him, so I don’t think there was any other option. I think that (first touchdown) probably on the atomic level shifted a lot of different things for him, exorcising some energetic demons. I’m proud of him. He made some plays.”

Heated exchange

Rodgers made no bones about being unhappy with LaFleur’s conservative approach to the Packers’ final possession of regulation, when the Packers took over at their own 33-yard line with 1 minute, 38 seconds left and two timeouts to work with.

After Rodgers’ incomplete pass on third down, FOX Sports’ cameras caught him barking at LaFleur as he came to the sideline as the punting unit came onto the field with 22 seconds to go.

Asked what he was unhappy about at the end of regulation, Rodgers replied, “Just every single play call.”

Later, Rodgers added, “I’m not exactly sure what the mindset was. I get running the ball on first down. But not second and not third. Not the third-down call. I wanted to be aggressive and let’s go get ‘em.”

For his part, LaFleur acknowledged that he mishandled the possession and explained that “indecision came into my mind, probably, way too much.”

But LaFleur credited his players for saving the day in OT.

“(I) wasn’t real happy with the way the fourth quarter, the 2-minute situation, ended,” LaFleur said. “But our guys bailed me out, so I appreciate that from them.”

Ru-dy! Ru-dy!

Safety Rudy Ford was signed shortly before the regular season kicked off to provide special teams help. He wound up helping the Packers win the game Sunday with a pair of interceptions, both of which led to touchdowns.

Ford played safety in the Packers’ nickel and dime sub defenses, as safety Darnell Savage moved into a coverage role in the slot in such situations. There was thought going into the game that newly added Johnathan Abram might handle those safety snaps to free up Savage to spend more time in coverage, but it was Ford who got the call — and delivered.

His teammates were so excited for him that they were chanting “Ru-dy! Ru-dy! Ru-dy!” in the locker room as he tried to conduct an interview.

“That feels amazing. I’m just very thankful that I have great teammates,” Ford said. “It takes all of us to win a football game. Everybody contributed — offense, defense, special teams. It was good to see different teammates contribute.”

Rodgers benched

After his fourth fumble of the season on a punt return, second-year returner Amari Rodgers finally landed on the bench, ceding the return job to Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble at the end of an 11-yard third-quarter return, leading to the Cowboys’ go-ahead touchdown.

Rodgers also mishandled an early punt, failing to catch the ball cleanly before securing it.

“It sucks for Amari. I feel for him, obviously. Because he’s a guy that works his butt off on a daily basis, and I know he wants to go out there and excel,” LaFleur said. “(But) it was a critical turnover that we can’t have, that’s something we talk about all the time: Obviously, the ball is everything, and when you have it in your hands, you hold it for everybody in this organization. And we can’t put it on the ground, especially when we’re in a situation in a tight ballgame.”