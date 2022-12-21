Packers: Watson and Doubs pairing has impact on Packers' offense

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur hadn’t gotten the statistic from the Green Bay Packers’ analytics department, so he wanted to hear the raw numbers for himself Tuesday afternoon.

The Packers head coach had sent his dynamic rookie wide receiver duo of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson onto the field for 13 of the offense’s 71 snaps during his team’s 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams the night before, and LaFleur’s numbers guys hadn’t broken down the results for him.

But ESPN Stats & Information had.

“Care to share that stat, there?” a smirking LaFleur asked ESPN.com reporter Rob Demovsky.

The stat was this: On those 13 plays with Watson and Doubs on the field, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had gone 7 for 7 for 91 yards. He’d absorbed one sack, but 8 of the 13 plays had resulted in first downs.

Considering how much time the pair had missed this season, even with such a relatively small sample size, those numbers are significant.

The pair had only played 52 total snaps together all season. Watson had missed three games and parts of another with a hamstring injury, plus parts of two other games while in the concussion protocol; Doubs had missed the previous four games after suffering a high ankle sprain on his first catch early in the Packers’ Nov. 6 loss at Detroit.

After joking that the statistic meant he’d be under even more pressure as the offensive play-caller to get both of his best duos — running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, and Doubs and Watson — on the field together simultaneously (“So we need to have Rome, Christian, AJ and Aaron Jones all on the field at the same time, is what you’re telling me?”), LaFleur acknowledged the obvious:

The Packers offense can be far more dangerous with both rookie wideouts in the mix.

“It definitely doesn’t limit you, that’s for sure,” LaFleur said before also praising veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb for their beyond-the-boxscore contributions in the win. “Really, it just gives us the ability to be a little bit more creative, I would say, in how we can get those guys on the field, how we can get them touches — and whatever it takes to move the ball and ultimately score points for our football team.”

Against the Rams, Doubs played 23 snaps and caught all five balls thrown to him for 55 yards, while Watson played 62 snaps and caught four passes for 46 yards on six targets.

“It was a tough first half of the season. I’m just glad that the offense was able to get things going now,” Doubs said. “It was really exciting. The energy was high.”

Added Watson: “I think it was huge (having Doubs back). I think every time his number was called, he made the most with it. I think we’re going to see a lot more going forward, as well.”

After scoring eight touchdowns in the previous four games, Watson didn’t find the end zone, although he admitted he missed a signal from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a late fourth-quarter pass near the goal line that might’ve been a touchdown had he seen the ball coming.

“I wanted that one really bad. I was definitely a little upset when I got up and the last play, the one that I got the signal wrong,” Watson admitted. “That was a tough one.”

For the season, Doubs now has 36 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns; Watson has 29 catches for 447 yards and seven TDs.

“I think ‘Romes’ is going to bemoan a couple of those opportunities to have a catch-and-run for some more yards, but I was happy to get him out there. He’s a very crisp route runner,” Rodgers said after the game. “ ‘Romes’ has always been a bit more polished as a route runner. Christian is just so explosive. I though Matt did a good job of giving Romeo some routes where we needed his crispness on the routes, and giving Christian opportunities to use his speed, which we’ve basically been doing.”

The Packers will need more of that in the final three games if they’re going to have any chance of a playoff berth.

Entering Sunday’s pivotal road matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, the Packers are tied for 20th in the 32-team NFL in scoring offense (20.5 points per game), 15th in total offense (345.6 yards per game), tied for 20th in red-zone touchdown percentage (52.3%) and 15th in third-down conversion rate (40.7%).

Having Doubs and Watson together should elevate those numbers.

“It was great to see (Doubs) back out there. You can certainly see his route running ability, how effortless it is when he catches the football,” LaFleur said. “I think we need to find ways to get Christian involved in the game earlier, because he has such a big impact on the game.

“I thought they did a nice job. Both those guys, they’ve come a long way. But I still think there’s much more in front of them. So that’s really, really exciting.”