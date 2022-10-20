Packers: Watkins working back to the fold

GREEN BAY — While the Green Bay Packers would love nothing more than for veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to pick up where he left off and give the offense’s struggling passing game a lift, head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t counting on Watkins to play in Sunday’s game at Washington.

Watkins, sidelined for four games after suffering a hamstring injury in practice following the team’s Sept. 18 win over the Chicago Bears, was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday and took part in his first practice since the injury.

But Watkins, who caught three passes for 93 yards against the Bears and whose 55-yard catch-and-run remains the offense’s longest play of the season, isn’t a slam dunk to play against the Commanders.

“We’ll see where he’s at. I don’t think anybody’s ready to say that he’ll be playing this week,” said LaFleur, who took the blame for Watkins’ injury in the wake of him being sidelined. “But certainly, when he does come back, he brings a lot to the table in terms of just the experience of being out there. He knows what to do. He plays the game really fast.”

Asked what getting Watkins back would do for the passing game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers replied, “It would be good. He was obviously coming off a couple good performances. Had a nice game against Chicago. So it gives us another body outside to throw to.”

For his part, Watkins said he felt “great” during and that he believes he could play Sunday if the medical staff clears him. With a history of hamstring problems, Watkins credited the athletic training staff, saying that “this is the fastest I’ve ever recovered” from a hamstring injury.

“I’m preparing to play. That’s my goal,” Watkins said. “The trainers, if they give me the OK to play, (the question is), how many snaps will they allow me to play? If they don’t, I might be upset, but at the same time I know they know what they’re doing, and I’m pretty sure they’re looking at the bigger picture. But I’m preparing to play.

“My job is to come back stronger, healthier and try to will my way to stay healthy through the rest of the season and come back and make the plays that I’m used to making.”

Health watch

Rodgers did not practice Wednesday, instead spending two hours doing rehab on his injured right (throwing) thumb. But he said he will practice on Thursday and Friday and be ready for Sunday’s game.

“It was sore after the game. It progressively gets better throughout the week,” Rodgers said. “(It’ll be a) similar plan (as last week): I’ll go out and practice tomorrow and Friday and take it easy Saturday and be ready to go Sunday.”

Three other players also didn’t practice: Wide receiver Randall Cobb, who is out multiple weeks — but not long term — with an ankle injury suffered against the Jets last Sunday; center/guard Jake Hanson, who spent one series with the No. 1 offensive line against the Jets before suffering a biceps injury; and wide receiver Christian Watson, who missed the Jets game with a hamstring injury sustained against the New York Giants in London a week earlier.

Tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both limited in practice, while outside linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) practiced in full.

Yosh Nijman, tour guide?

When new offensive lineman Luke Tenuta arrived at Lambeau Field on Tuesday after being claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, he found a familiar name on the locker next to him: Yosh Nijman, who was a senior at Virginia Tech when Tenuta was redshirting as a freshman.

And when Nijman graduated, Tenuta snatched up his No. 69 jersey.

“I was like, ‘No way!’ It was awesome,” Tenuta said of his reaction when he saw his locker next to Nijman’s. “I think in college I was on the same block as him. Now we’re right next to each other.

“It’s awesome, having a guy like that. He taught me a lot of stuff about that (Hokies) offense, and then to come here, similar situation, it’s really cool.”