Packers: Virtual meetings, impromptu passes, disjointed offseason

“It’s been great having these Zoom meetings,” LaFleur said. “It’s allowed myself, Hackett, Getsy and Aaron to have a lot of one-on-ones, which we definitely value Aaron’s input into what we’re doing because we definitely want him to feel comfortable with whatever it is we’re asking him to do.”

LaFleur kicked off the offseason program with a live Zoom call in which he estimated close to 100 players, coaches and support staff logged on.

“You never quite know what to expect. But I thought it went well,” LaFleur said. “It wasn’t too long. I think it was like 10 or 12 minutes. (I) just really tried to highlight what exactly the expectations were and the objectives of this virtual offseason. Then we followed up those team meetings with pre-recorded team meetings that we pushed to their iPads.”

LaFleur acknowledged that he had some reservations as to how effective virtual meetings and messaging would be amid the coronavirus, but he praised director of football technology Mike Halbach for his work —

“We’ve gotten really good from a technical standpoint, and the support staff that we have has been absolutely incredible,” LaFleur said – and also praised the coaches for their creative approaches. He also said there’s been a fringe benefit to the video presentations.