Packers: Vikings' Cook exposes team's struggles against quality RBs WEDS

Green Bay’s issues on defense go beyond stopping the run. The Packers also have trouble bringing down running backs who catch passes in the open field.

New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and broke five tackles on his way to scoring a 52-yard touchdown in a 37-30 loss to the Packers last month. Cook produced a similar play Sunday, as he caught a third-and-9 pass behind the line and turned it into a 50-yard touchdown.

“When you have more hats to the ball, there’s less missed tackles,” Packers safety Adrian Amos said. “It’s a lot harder to tackle when it’s one on one in the open field. Watching the film tomorrow or watching it later today, I will see more of where we can avoid being in those one-on-one situations. We need more guys getting off of blocks and more guys running to the ball.”

The Packers had plenty of other problems Sunday.

They had four scoreless trips to Vikings territory in the second half. They were penalized nine times for 85 yards. Davante Adams caught three touchdown passes, but no other wideouts had more than one reception. A team that prides itself on playing well in brutal Green Bay winters struggled to deal with the wind Sunday.