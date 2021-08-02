Packers: Veteran tight end on longevity, leadership and connection to Rodgers

“I told him a long time ago, if I didn’t feel like he wanted to get better and I didn’t see that he was a hard worker and he asks all the right questions, then I wouldn’t give him the game. That’s what the culture is in this league. If you’re a guy that comes into the league and you think you know it all and you don’t have respect for those who have been here before you and the ones that are going to come after you, the veterans are not going to take to you too well.