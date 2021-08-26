Packers: Vaccinated Aaron Rodgers: COVID-19 situation will ‘continue to evolve' SAT

GREEN BAY — This may only be Brian Gutekunst’s fourth training camp as the Green Bay Packers general manager, but he’s been in scouting for more than two decades, and he’s seen it happen time and time again: Someone will go into the final preseason game on the roster bubble and deliver a performance that lands him a spot on a team he wouldn’t have made otherwise.
And while there was one fewer exhibition game this summer than there had been in previous years — not counting 2020, of course, when the NFL canceled preseason games because of the COVID-19 pandemic — those on-the-bubble players will get one last shot at earning that green-and-golden ticket to the 53-man roster in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
With head coach Matt LaFleur basically bubble-wrapping his best players throughout preseason games—for the third straight week, the Packers are expected to sit roughly 30 players—a host of youngsters have gotten chances they likely wouldn’t have back in the old days of, say, 17th-year quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ youth, when starters played in each game and usually played extensively in the third preseason game.
The matchup with the Bills provides one last chance to make an impression.
“You guys that have been around here awhile (know) there’s always guys in that last preseason game that end up making the team because of what they did in the last preseason game,” Gutekunst said this week. “I think this preseason, our young guys have had a ton of opportunity. They’ve gotten a ton of snaps, and this game in Buffalo is going to be very, very important.
“You never know where that (opportunity) is going to come from. Maybe that’s on special teams, maybe that’s somewhere else. But there’s always guys in that last preseason game that make a name for themselves.”
On the flip side, Gutekunst and the personnel staff will also have to be cautious with players they like but not enough to keep on the initial 53. With teams having preseason film to evaluate this year after not having any a year ago, there’s more risk this year in trying to sneak a player with potential through waivers to get him to the expanded 16-player practice squad, although on the tougher calls, Gutekunst and his staff do have a process they go through.
“There always is (risk). The way we do it (is), we look at our own team how we would look at it as if we were outside this building,” said Gutekunst, who applied that approach to wide receiver Allen Lazard in 2019, cutting a player who eventually became the team’s No. 2 wide receiver after the rest of the league could have snatched him up. “The information we have on our players is obviously a lot more than the teams outside of here (have). Really all they have to go on is the preseason tape that they do have, and whatever history — whether it’s college or past preseasons — that they have.”
Taking his shot
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Thursday that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 — the first time he’s spoken publicly about his vaccination status — and he hopes he won’t join those other quarterbacks in missing time because of the coronavirus.
“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers replied to a direct question about being vaccinated. (He did not say when he got the vaccine.) “There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.
“It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”
Rodgers said he did extensive reading on his own about the vaccine before getting it, and that he understood the competitive disadvantage the Packers could be at if he ended up on the COVID-19/reserve list. He said he didn’t get the vaccine to set an example for his reluctant teammates.
“I like to learn about everything that I’m doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward. Obviously, there could be some issues with vaccinated people only testing every couple weeks, and then non-vaccinated testing every day. I think this is going to continue to evolve as we get into the season.”
Love story
No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love showed no ill effects from his first full-fledged practice on Wednesday and was able to once again take part in practice on Thursday. Barring a setback, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love will see extensive playing time at Buffalo in Saturday’s preseason finale, although No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert will play, too.