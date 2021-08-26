Packers: Vaccinated Aaron Rodgers: COVID-19 situation will ‘continue to evolve' SAT

“You never know where that (opportunity) is going to come from. Maybe that’s on special teams, maybe that’s somewhere else. But there’s always guys in that last preseason game that make a name for themselves.”

On the flip side, Gutekunst and the personnel staff will also have to be cautious with players they like but not enough to keep on the initial 53. With teams having preseason film to evaluate this year after not having any a year ago, there’s more risk this year in trying to sneak a player with potential through waivers to get him to the expanded 16-player practice squad, although on the tougher calls, Gutekunst and his staff do have a process they go through.

“There always is (risk). The way we do it (is), we look at our own team how we would look at it as if we were outside this building,” said Gutekunst, who applied that approach to wide receiver Allen Lazard in 2019, cutting a player who eventually became the team’s No. 2 wide receiver after the rest of the league could have snatched him up. “The information we have on our players is obviously a lot more than the teams outside of here (have). Really all they have to go on is the preseason tape that they do have, and whatever history — whether it’s college or past preseasons — that they have.”

Taking his shot