Packers: Uncertainty not fazing level-headed Linsley

GREEN BAY — You couldn’t have blamed Corey Linsley if he had seemed a little stressed out about this football season. After all, you’d think he’d already have plenty on his mind as the Green Bay Packers ease their way into training camp.
There are changes on the field and in the offensive line meeting room following the free-agent departure of right tackle Bryan Bulaga. There’s constant specter of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over the season. There’s the issue of whether the NFL will mandate or strongly encourage players in the trenches like him to wear some sort of face shield to reduce the potential transmission of the virus in the close quarters of the line of scrimmage. There’s reason to wonder how the offensive line group will congeal with limited in-pads practices and no preseason games together.
And, of course, there’s this: He’s in the final year of his contract.
But as Linsley held court during a Zoom video conference call with reporters – a style of interview he said afterward that he’d never done before and confessed to feeling “awkward” throughout – you wouldn’t have thought the Packers veteran center had a care in the world. He made a few self-deprecating jokes at his own expense; praised the departed Bulaga, who mentored him early in his career; shrugged off the notion that the Packers may have drafted his potential replacement in the sixth round with former Oregon center Jake Hanson; and censored himself as he tried to find a PG way to describe a few exchanges with offensive line coach Alex Stenavich during the virtual offseason program this spring.
Start with Linsley’s contract extension, and the complications of being one of several key players nearing free agency (left tackle David Bakhtiari, nose tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King are also free agents-to-be) while the COVID-19 pandemic is sure to shrink the 2021 salary cap (possibly to $175 million, or $23 million less than it is this year).
A league source said Wednesday that the Packers have not engaged in any extension talks at all with Linsley, who signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension on Dec. 30, 2017 – just days before that season ended.
“With regards to the contract, it is what it is, man. I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Linsley said. “I can only control what I can control – just playing out the year, seeing what happens, and going from there.”
And he’ll do it in a year that will be unlike any other, and already is. Linsley, his wife Anna and their son Seamus live in Green Bay year-round, and while Linsley said he didn’t think about opting out of the 2020 season, he has been extra cautious not only with going out-and-about but with keeping family members away. Linsley said he’s barely seen his parents or grandparents (“I don’t know they’ll make too many trips up to Green Bay this year”) and that coach Matt LaFleur’s message to players about not taking unnecessary risks outside the facility remain at the forefront.
“We’re all adjusting,” Linsley said. “Like coach LaFleur said, this does require another level of discipline from everybody really to be aware of where you’re going. Not like there are a ton of places to go out in Green Bay, but be conscious of how often you go out or how many people you’re around. Because not only is it critical to our success, but it’s also critical to a lot of people’s families who might have family members who have autoimmune disorders or might have (other) conditions. It’s important on the field and off the field.”
As a center, Linsley would seem to be playing one of the highest-risk positions on the field, with offensive and defensive linemen in such a confined space as the line of scrimmage. Although there has been talk of linemen wearing a protective face shield that would attach to and extend from the facemasks of their helmets, Linsley admitted he hasn’t given much thought to whether he’ll wear one.
“Honestly, I guess this speaks a little to my ignorance, but I don’t know. I don’t really have any information regarding that one way or the other,” Linsley confessed. “If our trainers come to us and say, ‘Hey, look, studies show this and that, a certain percentage level of reduction on breathing on people and contracting the virus and we anticipated lowering everybody’s chance of getting it,’ yeah, for sure. That’s something I would consider absolutely.
“Come time for the season, that’s definitely an adjustment we could make. (But) I don’t know if that's something some guys will do. We haven't had any talks about it in the O-line room. I haven't had any talks with any guys about it. … I don't anticipate wearing the face shield, but maybe it's something that they recommend and I'll change my mind come time for the season. But as of right now, I don't see myself wearing one.”
More top-of-mind for Linsley is getting the line up to speed quickly. With Bulaga having departed for the Los Angeles Chargers and ex-University of Wisconsin tackle Rick Wagner having been signed after being released by the Detroit Lions, Wagner is the presumptive starter at right tackle. But LaFleur insisted earlier this week that nothing is necessarily decided on the right side of the line, where Billy Turner started at right guard but Lane Taylor, a former starter himself, could also be an option.
“That’s a work in progress. We’re going to try to find the best combination of the five,” LaFleur said. “We feel pretty good about Billy’s ability to play anywhere on the line. He’s played tackle before, so that definitely is a great safety valve. But ultimately, it’s about finding the best five that fit together.”
How they’ll do that with limited practices in pads and zero preseason games remains to be seen.
“I mean, we’d love to have as much time as possible. But the reality of it is, we need to be ready to go ASAP, within the first couple of days,” Linsley said. “I think we need to have the utmost urgency and getting comfortable with whoever’s going to be there.
“Bryan was obviously a hell of a player. Still is. Will continue to have a high level of success in L.A., I’m sure. So, we’re going to have to replace him. That’s our job. All along the offensive line we’ve got to pick up for (him). It’s just going to be something we’re going to have to adjust to, and quickly.”
