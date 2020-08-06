Packers: Uncertainty not fazing level-headed Linsley

“Come time for the season, that’s definitely an adjustment we could make. (But) I don’t know if that's something some guys will do. We haven't had any talks about it in the O-line room. I haven't had any talks with any guys about it. … I don't anticipate wearing the face shield, but maybe it's something that they recommend and I'll change my mind come time for the season. But as of right now, I don't see myself wearing one.”

More top-of-mind for Linsley is getting the line up to speed quickly. With Bulaga having departed for the Los Angeles Chargers and ex-University of Wisconsin tackle Rick Wagner having been signed after being released by the Detroit Lions, Wagner is the presumptive starter at right tackle. But LaFleur insisted earlier this week that nothing is necessarily decided on the right side of the line, where Billy Turner started at right guard but Lane Taylor, a former starter himself, could also be an option.

“That’s a work in progress. We’re going to try to find the best combination of the five,” LaFleur said. “We feel pretty good about Billy’s ability to play anywhere on the line. He’s played tackle before, so that definitely is a great safety valve. But ultimately, it’s about finding the best five that fit together.”

How they’ll do that with limited practices in pads and zero preseason games remains to be seen.