Packers: Training camp just a battery of tests so far

The plexiglass partitions that welcomed them to the locker room are part of the NFL’s rules for reconfiguring each team’s football facility to increase social distancing throughout the building. The Packers’ Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan was approved earlier this week as well.

Veterans, meanwhile, underwent their first round of COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, spent their isolation day on their own on Thursday and will be tested again Friday with the hope of being able to take physicals this weekend.

On Monday, then, the all those who’ve gotten the OK to enter the facility will be able to begin strength-and-conditioning workouts and light walkthroughs with their teammates and the coaching staff.

That will not include Crosby, Sternberger, Hester or Roberts, and it’s possible other players could test positive between now and then. The team also lost wide receiver Devin Funchess on Wednesday when the veteran wide receiver opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns with family members.

Crosby, Sternberger, Hester and Roberts either tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who did. They now enter the COVID-19 protocol which will keep them from joining their teammates for at least a few days.