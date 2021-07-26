Packers: 'Tough, mean, nasty dudes’ aim for greater production at outside LB

GREEN BAY — Mike Smith got a little sidetracked.

The Green Bay Packers’ passionate outside linebackers coach’s answer to a seemingly straightforward question during the team’s offseason program — about whether Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary would all be on the field together more frequently in new defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s system this season — veered suddenly to a get-off-my-lawn, kids-these-days rant about how parents aren’t as tough on their children nowadays.

“I'm sorry,” Smith said sheepishly at the end of his diatribe — the substance of which he still stood 100% behind. “I shouldn't have rambled.”

The actual answer — buried somewhere between the anecdote about one of his son’s teammates playing in the dirt during a game (“So we were short one outfielder”) and how demanding his own parents were (“Apparently they abused me growing up”) — was this: Yes, that trio should play more together and should make an even bigger impact on defense this season than it did last year, when Za’Darius Smith took a small step back statistically, Preston Smith took a significant step back and Gary made a giant leap forward that may set the stage for a boffo Year 3.