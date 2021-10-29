Packers: Tonyan’s apparent serious knee injury leaves team, LaFleur feeling ‘sick’ SAT

Matt LaFleur didn’t want to say too much about tight end Robert Tonyan’s knee injury, but the Green Bay Packers head coach’s tone said a lot — and none of it good — in the aftermath of the Packers’ 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.
Tonyan injured his left knee at the end of a 32-yard catch-and-run during the first half, immediately grabbing his knee after being taken down at the end of the play. He later walked off gingerly under his own power and then limped to the locker room.
“I don’t want to speak too much on that right now. I’m sick for Bobby,” LaFleur replied when asked about the injury following the game. “He means so much to this team. It’s so cool, I just told him, to watch a guy when you first get here and see the amount of progress that he’s made as a player and the work that he puts in on a daily basis. It’s really cool when you see that progress and you see a guy reach their potential. And I still think there’s more out there for him.
“As far as whether that (injury) is long term, I don’t know. But I am sick for him, I’m sick for us. My heart goes out to him.”
On Friday, Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, tweeted that his client suffered a clean tear of the ACL in his left knee and he will miss the rest of the season.
The Packers played without their top three wide receivers — Davante Adams ad Allen Lazard, who were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list during the week, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve — but the team hopes all three will be back for the Nov. 7 game at Kansas City.
Tonyan’s injury, thought, could turn out to be season-ending if it turns out to be an ACL tear. Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is set to return to action next week, 10 months after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice.
Catching on
With the Packers’ medical staff deeming Valdes-Scantling’s injured hamstring not quite ready for game action — or, at the very least, deciding that it would be risky to play him in a game without a true practice under his belt — the Packers’ wide receiver depth chart consisted of veteran Randall Cobb, who caught a pair of touchdown passes on Thursday night, and four guys who entered the night with 39 career NFL receptions: Equanimeous St. Brown (29), Malik Taylor (seven), rookie Amari Rodgers (three) and practice-squad call-up Juwann Winfree (zero).
“We talk about it all the time. In the receiver room, we’ve got a lot of guys who do a lot of different things, a lot of guys who can make some plays,” Cobb said. “You saw other people get involved because we were forced to.
“When you’ve got the top receiver in the league and the top quarterback in the league, you sometimes can get overshadowed and not have as many opportunities. But I told the guys, going into this game, ‘Make the coaches, when you walk off this field tonight, make the coaches want to get you involved whenever they’re calling plays.’
Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, did not get the requisite two negative test results 24 hours apart that he needed to be cleared to return. The Packers are hoping he’ll be good to go for their Nov. 7 game at Kansas City.
Lazard did not test positive but was placed on the COVID-19 list because he was deemed a close contact to Adams, with NFL COVID-19 protocols requiring him to quarantine for five days because he is unvaccinated.
Valdes-Scantling hasn’t played since the Packers’ Sept. 26 victory at San Francisco, when he initially injured the hamstring late in that game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said during the week that Valdes-Scantling was running each day but apparently it wasn’t enough to convince the medical staff he was ready to go.
Despite playing without their top three receivers, the Packers started the game in a three-receiver set with Cobb, St. Brown and Rodgers on the field. On the second play, they replaced Rodgers with Winfree and went three-wide again.
Cobb only caught three passes for 15 yards on the night, but two of them were his 6- and 2-yard touchdowns.
“It’s just crazy. I’m so grateful to be here, to be a part of this team. It’s a special group of guys,” Cobb said. “I’m just so grateful, grateful for this opportunity. I’m grateful to wear the G and represent Packer Nation.”
The ‘OG’ delivers
With defensive coordinator Joe Barry having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, the Packers turned to veteran assistant coach Jerry Gray, who served as a coordinator twice before in his long coaching career and called the defensive plays on Thursday night — including the all-out blitz on the victory-clinching interception by cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Without starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (on injured reserve with a shoulder injury) and Kevin King (missing his fourth game in the last five weeks), the Packers once again started rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes and Douglas, whom they signed off the Cardinals practice squad earlier this month.
Gray’s defensive backs call him “The OG,” or original gangster, because of his illustrious playing career (he was a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback) and his lengthy coaching history. While most players tend to like their position coach, Gray is adored by his.
“He is all that. He is as gangster as it comes, man,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that obviously has the experience of a former player that played at a really high level and he’s been around a lot of ball. I think he does a great job of not only teaching our guys what to do but mentoring those guys. Some of that transcends just the field. It’s about life. We’re fortunate to have him part of our organization. I thought he did a great job all week.”
Added Douglas: “I don’t know what to say. He’s just got that connection with everybody. Like when you talk to him, you feel like you’ve known him for a while. Even when I got here (a few weeks ago), I was like, ‘All right. I feel like I’m comfortable and in a good spot.’”
Looking special
The Packers’ often troublesome special teams units came through in a big way Thursday night, with coordinator Maurice Drayton’s group having a banner night with Ty Summers recovering a muffed punt, the kickoff coverage unit effectively limiting the Cardinals’ return game, punter Corey Bojorquez continuing to be a legitimate weapon and kicker Mason Crosby making all of his kicks (three extra points, one field goal).
“Mo talked about it this morning: ‘Whoever makes a play on special teams, that’s going to be the difference in the game.’ You could argue that was, with Ty Summers recovering that muffed punt, and we got three points out of it,” LaFleur said. “That was the difference in the game.”
The units did lose kickoff returner Kylin Hill to what appeared to be a serious knee injury on a collision with the Cardinals’ Jonathan Ward. Hill was carted off because of the leg injury while Ward left the field on a backboard but was able to raise his left arm to signal to fans as he was carted off. FOX Sports reported later in the game that Ward was at a local hospital and had feeling and movement in all his extremities.