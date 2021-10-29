Packers: Tonyan’s apparent serious knee injury leaves team, LaFleur feeling ‘sick’ SAT

Matt LaFleur didn’t want to say too much about tight end Robert Tonyan’s knee injury, but the Green Bay Packers head coach’s tone said a lot — and none of it good — in the aftermath of the Packers’ 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night.

Tonyan injured his left knee at the end of a 32-yard catch-and-run during the first half, immediately grabbing his knee after being taken down at the end of the play. He later walked off gingerly under his own power and then limped to the locker room.

“I don’t want to speak too much on that right now. I’m sick for Bobby,” LaFleur replied when asked about the injury following the game. “He means so much to this team. It’s so cool, I just told him, to watch a guy when you first get here and see the amount of progress that he’s made as a player and the work that he puts in on a daily basis. It’s really cool when you see that progress and you see a guy reach their potential. And I still think there’s more out there for him.

“As far as whether that (injury) is long term, I don’t know. But I am sick for him, I’m sick for us. My heart goes out to him.”

On Friday, Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, tweeted that his client suffered a clean tear of the ACL in his left knee and he will miss the rest of the season.