Packers: Things to watch vs. Seahawks

He's got to be A Rod
Aaron Rodgers has taken more slings and arrows from fans and national media this season for his un-Rodgers-like statistics than perhaps ever before. With a passer rating that was the third-lowest of his career as a starter and a completion percentage that was the second-lowest, rumors of the Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback’s demise got plenty of attention, even if other factors may have been at work. Regardless, whatever the reasons, his numbers were down.
Rodgers also said several weeks ago that with the Packers’ winning formula of running the ball effectively and playing good defense, he was no longer required to throw 40 touchdown passes each season. A 13-3 record certainly showed that, but in the playoffs – against another Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Russell Wilson – Rodgers’ best will be required, be it against the Seahawks or in the NFC Championship Game if the Packers advance. And now’s as good a time as any to play at his optimal level, while staying with in the confines of the offense.
DK is A-OK
Coming out of Ole Miss with a neck injury and a less-than-stellar scouting report on his route-running, DK Metcalf fell all the way to the final pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Nearly eight months later, though, he’s emerged as a rising star at the position, is coming off a breakout 160-yard performance in the Seahawks’ NFC Wild Card win at Philadelphia and has Packers coach Matt LaFleur thinking back to his sit-down with Metcalf in Indianapolis last February and wishing he was in Green Bay’s wide receivers room.
With an injury-riddled offensive line – one that includes starting left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and backup George Fant (groin) both game-time decisions – and a running game that was No. 4 in the NFL during the regular season but now is relying in part on a just-out-of-retirement Marshawn Lynch, the Seahawks’ hopes likely rest on quarterback Russell Wilson’s ability to get the ball downfield to Metcalf and veteran Tyler Lockett.
Jamaal is back
While Aaron Jones may be the star of the Packers’ backfield with his first 1,000-yard season, 19 total touchdowns and 1,558 total yards from scrimmage, the value of an effective No. 2 option was on display during the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit, when Jamaal Williams was inactive with a shoulder injury. Now healthy after a bye week to recuperate, Williams is raring to go in his first playoff game.
Consistent with LaFleur’s offensive approach to not have Rodgers carry the load alone, getting the running game revved up is surely part of the Packers’ game plan, especially against a Seattle defense that finished the regular season 22nd in the 32-team NFL against the run.