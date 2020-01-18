Packers: Things to watch for against the Niners

With a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to pick just one 49ers player who should worry the Packers the most. But a vote for tight end George Kittle, who finished the season with team-high numbers in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five) is probably a smart one. And the Packers will have to be smart about defending him, because the 49ers have seen opponents try a variety of techniques – and then taken advantage by getting the ball to other players when need be.

Kittle caught six passes for 129 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, in the teams’ first meeting, and while he only had three catches for 16 yards against Minnesota in last Sunday’s NFC Divisional round, the Packers know better than to underestimate him.

Third down is first priority

In a season in which the Packers constantly struggled in third-down situations – only nine teams in the 32-team league were worse than the Packers, who converted 36 percent of their third downs – it was never uglier than it was against the 49ers in Week 12, when they finished the game 1 for 15 (6.7 percent) and were actually skunked while quarterback Aaron Rodgers was still in the game. Their only conversion came with backup Tim Boyle playing in garbage time.

