Packers: ‘There’s a lot at stake for both squads’

“When you lose six games like we did, it’s not easy. But our guys showed resolve and they kept fighting. We finally got that first win, and then it grew into two more. Now it’s a playoff type game, and you wouldn’t want it any other way.”

For the Packers, meanwhile, the first-round playoff bye and homefield advantage could be the difference between a berth in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, and another disappointing postseason exit for Rodgers, who is on the cusp of his third NFL MVP award but still chasing his second Super Bowl berth.

“We obviously know what’s in front of us,” said Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams, who enters the game needing four catches to break Sterling Sharpe’s Packers single-season reception record (112 in 1993); 192 yards to break Jordy Nelson’s yardage record (1,519 in 2014); and two TDs to break Sharpe’s TD record (18 in 1994). “We control our own destiny as far as staying at that No. 1 spot. With them, it’s not the record they would have dreamt of having, but their back is against the wall, and it’s put up or shut up for them. So we just have to make sure we’re ready to go.”