Packers: Thanks to Davante Adams, Rodgers better person, quarterback

While Rodgers has put up the kind of numbers that rival his MVP-winning stats of 2011 and 2014 — he enters Sunday having completed 286 of 415 passes (68.9%) for 3,395 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions for an NFL-best 118.5 passer rating — his next-level connection with Adams has been critical to his productivity. Rodgers has targeted Adams on 26.7% of his attempts and had Adams on the receiving end of 29.4% of his completions, while Adams has accounted for 30.3% of his passing yardage and 36.1% of his touchdown passes.

That’s in part because Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the offensive play-caller, and his coaching staff have given the duo the opportunity to help shape the game plan because of their connection.

“They’ve had a long history with one another, and there’s so much trust from everybody with those two guys,” LaFleur explained. “They’ll talk about some things, and they’ve got a lot of input on what we decide to do as an offense just from some of the concepts that we run.

“We always want those guys’ input. That’s what you do with great players. They’re able to go out there and execute at a high, high level. It’s not just like every now and then. It feels like it’s every game. Especially when you know the ball is going to get thrown Davante’s way and he’s able to still go out there and produce.”