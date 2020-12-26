Packers: Tennessee time helped shape LaFleur as a coach, taught lessons in adversity SUN

Although LaFleur had success in prior stops developing quarterbacks in Washington (Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins) and Atlanta (Matt Ryan, who won the 2016 NFL MVP award and led the Falcons to a Super Bowl berth), he drew more than simply his first NFL offensive play-calling experience out of his time in Nashville: He also learned how to handle failure and re-channel it into success.

So whether it’s knowing how to respond after a loss (the Packers have yet to lose back-to-back games under LaFleur) or after a less-than-stellar offensive performance (like they had last week against Carolina, when the offense got out to a 21-3 lead before the next five possessions ended in punts), those struggles appear to be paying off for him now.

“You find out a lot about yourself, no doubt about it. You’ve got to roll with the punches and you’ve got to make the best out of every situation,” LaFleur said. “No matter who’s out there, who’s playing — whether it’s your backup quarterback, whether you’re on your fourth- and fifth-string offensive tackles, it really doesn’t matter. The expectations and the standards do not change. So you find a way, no matter what it takes.