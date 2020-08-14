Packers: Team starts training camp in the age of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GREEN BAY — The change in mood has been unmistakable. As he walked the halls of Lambeau Field the last few days, Matt LaFleur – masked up, of course, as he likes to say – could tell that the vibe was different.

“I think the energy has been great. I think that can be said,” the understated Green Bay Packers second-year head coach said earlier this week as Saturday’s first practice of training camp approached. “I’ve had a few conversations from some other guys around the league. I think that’s pretty much everybody at this point. I think we’ve all been cooped up for a long time. It’s great to see everybody face back in the building and I think the guys are enjoying being around each other and getting back to football.”

But while the energy around 1265 Lombardi Avenue might’ve been different, one thing that won’t be, LaFleur insisted, will be how Saturday’s practice looks to the naked eye.

Sure, there won’t be the heartwarming tradition of players riding kids’ bicycles to practice, and there won’t be fans sardine-canned into the Ray Nitschke Field stands like normal years. And when players are not on the field for their turn in a drill or their snap of a team period, they will be standing farther apart than they would be if not for the NFL’s social distancing guidelines put in place to continue to combat COVID-19.