Packers: Team, rest of NFL aim to overcome evaluation challenges SUN

“Obviously when you have the combine and the ability to see the top 350 or so players in one place and compare them in the same setting, that is obviously very important for us. And then obviously the medical part (is too),” Gutekunst said. “But everybody’s going through it. For me, the ability to see the players live at the combine is something that is very valuable to me, so I think just trying to get out much more than I normally would during the spring is going to be important this go around.”

The annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama was held in January with relatively few limitations, so that event was vital to scouts, and teams were able to conduct virtual interviews with players via FaceTime and Zoom, which Gutekunst said many of today’s young players were clearly adept at using.

“Obviously, the Senior Bowl is always a very important event,” Gutekunst said. “It was really helpful to our evaluation process; really thankful that they were able to put in the effort to pull that off. It always impacts the draft and is an important piece — but even more so this year, I think, with the limited opportunities we have to see players. I think it’s going to have a big impact on the draft.”