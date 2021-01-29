Packers: Team parts ways with Pettine

“Definitely not the right call for the situation, and you can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win,” LaFleur said immediately after the game. “You just can’t do that stuff. I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation. That’s inexcusable. That should not have happened. So, we’ve got to take a look at it, do some self-reflection and try to figure out ways on how that can’t happen again.”

Last year, Lafleur created a minor stir for several hours when he appeared to be undecided about Pettine’s future when he met with reporters. Pettine’s defense had hemorrhaged 285 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in a blowout loss in last year’s NFC Championship Game, and it led some to think that LaFleur was mulling a change before LaFleur clarified Pettine’s status a few hours after his press conference.

Asked in advance of last Sunday’s loss about how Pettine, who spent the 2014 and ’15 seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach, had helped him, LaFleur replied, “Mike, from the first day that we started working together, he’s been just a great sounding board because he’s been through a lot of these situations in terms of practice schedules and certainly many other things. I think he’s been awesome for me; a great resource for us as we’ve built this thing over the last two years.”