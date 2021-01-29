Packers: Team parts ways with Pettine

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur will have a new defensive coordinator for his third season as the Green Bay Packers head coach, having parted ways with Mike Pettine on Friday.
Pettine, whose contract with the Packers was set to expire after the season, becomes the second coordinator to depart this week. His exit comes two days after LaFleur fired special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga.
An NFL source confirmed Pettine’s departure Friday afternoon, after it was first reported by the NFL Network.
Pettine, whose unit improved significantly during the season until giving up a pivotal touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half of the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, was not under contract for next season, having not signed an extension following last season. ESPN.com reported that Pettine opted to play out the 2020 season without extending his deal, which is rare in NFL coaching circles.
LaFleur conducted interviews with all three of his coordinators on Wednesday and apparently reached his decision on Friday to move on from Pettine.
Pettine, who was originally hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, was retained by LaFleur after LaFleur was hired in January 2019. With Mennenga and Pettine out, the lone remaining coordinator from LaFleur’s original staff is offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst are set to hold their annual end-of-the-season Q&A session with reporters on Monday morning.
In terms of in-house candidates, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray has coordinator experience and would be an option if LaFleur decided he wanted someone who has been a coordinator before. Gray joined the staff on Jan. 29, 2020 and has 24 years of NFL coaching experience.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, a Pettine protégé who has never been a coordinator, could also be an in-house candidate. Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who was on the Los Angeles Rams staff with LaFleur under Sean McVay in 2017, could be an interesting option if he wants to return to coaching at age 73. Phillips spent the 2020 season out of football after the Rams didn’t renew his contract following the 2019 season.
Under Pettine, the Packers defense finished the 2020 regular season ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense — the first time they’d finished in the top 10 since 2010, the last time they made the Super Bowl — and tied for 13th in scoring defense. But LaFleur publicly criticized Pettine’s decision to play man-to-man coverage on the final play of the first half against the Buccaneers, resulting in cornerback Kevin King being beaten for a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the half. That score put the Packers in a 21-10 halftime hole.
“Definitely not the right call for the situation, and you can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win,” LaFleur said immediately after the game. “You just can’t do that stuff. I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation. That’s inexcusable. That should not have happened. So, we’ve got to take a look at it, do some self-reflection and try to figure out ways on how that can’t happen again.”
Last year, Lafleur created a minor stir for several hours when he appeared to be undecided about Pettine’s future when he met with reporters. Pettine’s defense had hemorrhaged 285 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in a blowout loss in last year’s NFC Championship Game, and it led some to think that LaFleur was mulling a change before LaFleur clarified Pettine’s status a few hours after his press conference.
Asked in advance of last Sunday’s loss about how Pettine, who spent the 2014 and ’15 seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach, had helped him, LaFleur replied, “Mike, from the first day that we started working together, he’s been just a great sounding board because he’s been through a lot of these situations in terms of practice schedules and certainly many other things. I think he’s been awesome for me; a great resource for us as we’ve built this thing over the last two years.”
Pettine said last week that he was pleased with how the defense had come together during the second half of the season but emphasized as he often did that the unit was only as good as its last game. He credited the collaborative approach his coaches and players took for that improvement.
“It really did click in for us later in the year, where they had a really good sense of what we’re doing, their role, understanding the why in their role, and guys really taking ownership and knowing the graduate-level details of what we’re doing,” Pettine said. “That makes it easy for us to adjust in-game, because you can talk about, ‘Listen, this here, or this here that we’ve done before,’ and go ahead and make changes on the fly.
“A lot of times, we’ll get feedback from players as well, because we encourage it. ‘Listen, it’s not my defense, it’s not the staff’s defense, it’s all of ours.’ We have a shared ownership. It’s taken some time, but I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve played better this last stretch of the year, having a good understanding of that.”
Note
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have to go far to find a replacement for fired special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, choosing assistant Maurice Drayton on Thursday, one day after parting ways with Mennenga.
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy first hired Drayton as an assistant special-teams coach in 2018 under then-coordinator Ron Zook, and LaFleur retained Drayton in 2019 despite hiring Mennenga to coordinate the special-teams units. Drayton had interned for McCarthy in 2009 as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship.
“I’m excited to be in this city and these hallowed grounds. This is iconic. This is a special place,” Drayton said in his lone interview session with reporters back in 2018, when McCarthy announced his staff changes. “(In 2009), I was able to get a foundation of what it really means to be in this area. That’s why I’m so excited to be back here because I know how special this place is and I’m ready to be a part of it and help it continue to grow.”