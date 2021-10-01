Packers: Team loves Lazard's ‘selfless’ approach SAT

So far this season, though, his opportunities have been limited in the passing game. Through three games, he’s caught three passes for 58 yards on just five targets. Two weeks ago against Detroit, he didn’t have a single pass thrown his way. And after his catch against the 49ers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers never threw to him again.

“Allen didn't have a lot of targets the first couple of weeks. I hit him on the first third-down (play) of the game, and he basically blocked his (butt) off the rest of the game,” Rodgers said. “There's a lot of lessons to be learned from the way he plays.

“It creates a standard for the other players watching, that, ‘This is what it's supposed to look like, and this is what owning your role looks like.’”

For his part, Lazard didn’t see what the big fuss was all about. He was just being, well, himself.

“I’ve just always been the type of player, I guess. I just want to be on the field, you know?” Lazard said Thursday, as the Packers prepared for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. “I want to contribute. I want to do whatever I can to help the team win.”