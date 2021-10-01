Packers: Team loves Lazard's ‘selfless’ approach SAT

GREEN BAY — According to the official box score of the Green Bay Packers’ 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night, Allen Lazard caught a 42-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers on the game’s third play from scrimmage.
And that’s it.
That’s all he did.
The rest of the game? Bupkis.
Of course, on the grass of Levi’s Stadium that night, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound wide receiver did so much more.
Later in the first half, he delivered a key block on 49ers game-wrecking defensive end Nick Bosa to key Aaron Jones’ 3-yard touchdown run, which gave the Packers a 17-0 lead.
"Allen, he's an elite-level blocker when it comes to that," fellow wide receiver and mentor Davante Adams said. “Obviously, he’s got the physical (attributes). He’s a big dude and all of that. But his mind, he understands football really well.
“He's a guy who's really, really selfless and allows his team to do what we do just by being out there. ... I know he doesn't like to hear it like that, but whatever gets it done for the team is kind of his mindset."
And Lazard’s mindset just before halftime was that he needed to do something to help out the special teams units after San Francisco’s Trenton Cannon returned the ensuing kickoff after Jones’ touchdown 68 yards to set up the 49ers’ first touchdown of the game and ignite their comeback.
Annoyed by and concerned about what he’d seen on the kickoff coverage, Lazard tracked down special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton during halftime and volunteered to play on special teams, which he’d done earlier in his career before emerging as a crucial piece of the offense.
“He does a lot of the dirty work, and then he shows up on special teams,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He's running down there on kickoff. He was on a punt cover. He's just a selfless guy that when called upon, you know you can always count on him, whether it's in the run game or the pass game or on special teams. We're lucky to have a guy like that.”
Said Drayton: “Allen is a very, very, very good special teamer. … For him to understand the gravity of the situation and want to come back to his roots, as I say, it’s always a welcome. I can’t enough good words about him. I remember when he came in the door and how he had to prove himself, and he’s done a great job doing it. He serves a lot of different roles on this team.”
Including catching passes. When Adams was sidelined with a hamstring injury early last season, Lazard caught six passes for a career-high 146 yards in a win at New Orleans. He also had a 103-yard game in a win over the New York Giants in 2019, his first full season in Green Bay after joining the Packers as a late-season practice-squad addition.
So far this season, though, his opportunities have been limited in the passing game. Through three games, he’s caught three passes for 58 yards on just five targets. Two weeks ago against Detroit, he didn’t have a single pass thrown his way. And after his catch against the 49ers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers never threw to him again.
“Allen didn't have a lot of targets the first couple of weeks. I hit him on the first third-down (play) of the game, and he basically blocked his (butt) off the rest of the game,” Rodgers said. “There's a lot of lessons to be learned from the way he plays.
“It creates a standard for the other players watching, that, ‘This is what it's supposed to look like, and this is what owning your role looks like.’”
For his part, Lazard didn’t see what the big fuss was all about. He was just being, well, himself.
“I’ve just always been the type of player, I guess. I just want to be on the field, you know?” Lazard said Thursday, as the Packers prepared for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. “I want to contribute. I want to do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Whether Lazard’s number gets called on offense against the Steelers remains to be seen. If it doesn’t, you’ll find No. 13 blocking — from the end of the line of scrimmage, from the slot, from out wide, from motioning from one side of the formation to the other.
“I take a lot of pride in what I do,” Lazard said. “Playing wide receiver, you’ve got to learn to have patience, because there's only so much that you can do. At the end of the day, like I said, I just want to do whatever I can to help my team win, whatever it is — whether it's blocking, taking the top off (the defense) to open up a hole for another receiver to come in and get a catch, gaining yards, whatever it may be, so be it. As long as we're winning.”
Extra points
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and cornerback Kevin King (concussion) once again missed practice, and it appears all three will be hard-pressed to play. … Inside linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) did take part in practice on a limited basis but it’s unclear if he’s cleared the concussion protocol yet. … Running back AJ Dillon (back) was added to the injury report with a back injury that limited his participation in practice. … Starting running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was also limited in practice for a second straight day.