Packers: T.J. Slaton could bring much-needed help to Clark, defensive line WEDS

“One of the key messages to our team is it doesn’t necessarily matter how you got here. All that matters is what you do when you are here,” head coach Matt LaFleur said during a break in the rookie camp. “These guys are going to have to earn it. But we are excited about what we saw leading up to the draft and then out there on the field in the limited exposure that we had. But again, these guys are going to have to do it on a consistent basis.”

For Slaton, it will start with getting his weight under control and improving his conditioning. He weighed as much as 355 pounds while at Florida, but even then, he showed off rare athleticism — a basketball player in high school, he was able to dunk a basketball at that weight. He weighed in at 326 pounds when the rookie camp began.

“Being 326,” Slaton admitted, “it’s definitely easier to get over the rim now.”

Among the immediate lessons Slaton got upon arrival in Green Bay were nutrition tips from the team’s director of performance nutrition, Adam Korzun. Slaton admitted that he shed some of his college weight simply by skipping meals — a no-no when it comes to healthy weight loss — and said the team is already working to improve his eating habits.