Packers: Swing trade for punter Corey Bojorquez, move on from JK Scott

According to The Athletic, the Packers are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick for the Rams in exchange for Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The left-footed Bojorquez entered the league as an undrafted free agent from New Mexico in 2018 with the New England Patriots. Waived at the end of camp that year and claimed by the Buffalo Bills, he handled the Bills’ punting duties for most of the past three seasons, punting 165 times and averaging 45.0 gross yards and 41.8 net yards per punt.

Last season in Buffalo, Bojorquez averaged 50.8 gross yards and 44.0 net yards on 41 punts. During the preseason this summer, he led the NFL with a 51.9-yard gross and net average on seven punts, as only one of his punts was returned — for zero yards.

Scott, meanwhile, averaged 45.1 gross yards and 41.0 net yards on eight punts in preseason. In three years in Green Bay, during which he also served as kicker Mason Crosby’s holder on field goals and extra points, Scott punted 194 times in regular-season play and averaged 44.6 gross yards and 40.3 net yards per punt.

Gutekunst had been slated to meet with reporters Tuesday afternoon, but that press conference was pushed back to Wednesday by the team.