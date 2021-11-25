Packers' stock sale brings in $41 million

The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.

The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share. The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.

More than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available. The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that, WLUK-TV reported.

Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.

The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.

JETS: Zach Wilson waited a month to get back to this spot.

The New York Jets rookie quarterback is fully healthy and the starting job is his again.

“It feels awesome,” Wilson said Wednesday. “You know, just that rush, that feeling you get just to be back on the field, it’s exciting. I’m just happy to be back with the guys.”

Wilson sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24. He spent the last four weeks recovering and rehabilitating, keeping patient while the Jets played on without him. He worked out before each of the last two games and his knee showed improvement, but coach Robert Saleh insisted the team wouldn’t play Wilson until he was completely healthy.

RAMS: The Rams and the NFL agreed Wednesday to pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit over the team’s departure from St. Louis, enabling Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the league to avoid the spectacle of a St. Louis trial next month, just before the Super Bowl at Kroenke’s showcase stadium in Inglewood.

Under the terms of the settlement, St. Louis gets the money no later than Christmas Eve, with Kroenke and the league left to decide how much of the payment should be allocated to the Rams and how much to the NFL and other owners.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleged that the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles violated the NFL’s relocation policy, under which the team and the league should have made every reasonable effort to keep the team in St. Louis. The settlement specifically says no party acknowledges any liability, a critical need for the NFL since Oakland has sued the league on similar grounds over the Raiders’ departure. Oakland lost, but an appeal is pending.

The Rams made no immediate comment Wednesday. The league said in a statement it appreciated “the effort by all parties to reach a settlement.”

GIANTS: Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is looking forward to seeing his No. 92 jersey retired by the New York Giants, and wondering why it took so long.

The never-shy Strahan on Wednesday took a swipe at the team’s ownership for lateness of his jersey retirement; nipped at fans of the rival Philadelphia Eagles; and added he is as frustrated as any Giants fan by the team’s struggles over the past decade.

Strahan, 50, made his comments on a Zoom call arranged by the Giants, who plan to retire his number at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Now a television personality, Strahan played 15 seasons as a defensive lineman for the Giants. He retired after the team beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl in February 2008. He finished with 141 1/2 sacks, fifth all time when he left the game.

Strahan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

“All of the things that I did with the Giants, I would have expected it a little bit sooner, but it’s still an honor,” Strahan said of Sunday’s event at MetLife Stadium.

“Things come in the time in which they’re meant to come and not at the time in which you want them to come, sometimes. That’s the way I’m looking at it. I don’t want it to look as if I’m ungrateful or I’m not honored by it, because I truly am. I probably would’ve expected it to come a little bit sooner than it did.”

