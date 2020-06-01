Packers: Starting to raise their voices

GREEN BAY — Like so many others in America, Davante Adams has been watching on television as nationwide unrest has unfolded in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody a week ago in Minneapolis.

The now ex-officer who pressed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes, including for several minutes after Floyd was unresponsive, has been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers who were on the scene and did not intervene have also been fired and could also face charges. Protests that began in the Twin Cities have now spread throughout the country, including in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay.

And for Adams, the Green Bay Packers No. 1 wide receiver and team leaders, seeing how the past week has played out has been too much. An infrequent user of his Twitter account, Adams has spoken out in a series of posts over the last few days.

“We (are) fighting a war that I’m not sure we will ever come out on top of,” Adams wrote in one Tweet. “(B)ut I know I and hopefully everybody with the right mindset will keep fighting for equality. I’m optimistic things will be better one day. Constantly praying for it.”